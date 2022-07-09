Canada's Largest Inflatable Theme Park Just Opened & You Can Feel Like A Kid Again
You can bounce your way through summer here!
If you want to relive your childhood this summer, you can bounce on a huge inflatable theme park now open in Manitoba!
The Big Bounce Park just opened in Winnipeg, with obstacles, slides and inflatables that you can spend the day jumping around on.
The park is said to be Canada's largest inflatable theme park, covering an area of over 13,000 square feet, and is located on King Edward Street, by the Punjab Cultural Centre.
Owner Nikhil Dutt tells Narcity that having an inflatable park was his dream as a kid.
"There are tons of people [who have] never been to a bouncy castle, so that's why I came up with the idea," he said.
Three huge inflatable elephants stand at the entrance of the space for a "royal entry" into the park, Dutt said. He told Narcity that he and his friends customized everything in the park themselves.
The park features several different climbing structures and stands at a maximum height of 32 feet. Within its four walls are basketball hoops, an obstacle course over 300 feet long, climbing towers, a giant slide, a "leap of faith" where you jump from a height of 25 feet and more.
There's also a king's chair that makes for a great photo op and a huge rabbit's face to crawl through. A DJ booth is set up at the centre of the park, and there's also a smaller obstacle course for children.
The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. until September and will operate rain or shine, according to Dutt. Tickets can be purchased online for one-, two- or three-hour sessions.
The Big Bounce Park
The Big Bounce Park.
Courtesy of The Big Bounce Park
Price: $31.50+ per person
When: Until September 30, 2022
Address: 1770 King Edward St., Winnipeg, MB
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like a kid again at this huge bouncy park, which is said to be the largest of its kind in Canada!