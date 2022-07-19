You Can Tailgate On This Sandy Beach In Ontario & There's Also An Inflatable Waterpark
The waterpark is new this year!
For those hoping for some tailgating beach day parties this summer, look no further. There is a sandy beach in Ontario where you can drive your car right up to the water's edge.
As if that's not enticing enough, you can also bounce around and race your friends on a giant inflatable waterpark at the same beach. Nickel Beach in Port Colborne is an idyllic destination for a summer day on the water where you can both tailgate and play at Splashtown Niagara waterpark.
Get ready to level up your beach setup with the comfort of your own car. Once you've had your fill of tanning on the white sand and splashing in the blue waters, you can play volleyball on the beach courts, enjoy a pre-packed picnic or head out to some nearby hiking trails.
You're welcome to bring a cooler of food and drinks as long as you keep it non-alcoholic. You can also bring a personal BBQ, either propane or charcoal, to get your grill on to upgrade your beach picnic. Parking is first come first served and there are 200 parking spots along the shoreline.
Giant inflatable waterpark on Lake Erie off of Nickel Beach. Splashtown Niagara
You can even challenge your friends to compete on the nearby floating obstacle courses. This new waterpark just opened this summer and you can play like you're a kid again. Enjoy swinging on monkey bars, climbing up walls, sliding into the water and jumping on trampolines.
You can choose between a day pass for $30 or a one-hour pass to the waterpark which costs $17. The beachfront parking is not included in the waterpark fee. For non-residents weekday beach parking is $50 per vehicle and $55 on the weekends.
Nickel Beach
Price: $50+ for beachfront parking (free for Port Colborne residents), Splashtown $30 per day pass ($17 for one hour)
When: Open daily for the season
Address: 69 Lake Rd., Port Colborne, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can have a unique beach experience this summer by tailgating from your car right near the water and splashing on an inflatable waterpark on the same beach.
