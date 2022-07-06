NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Ontario Park Has Boardwalk Trails & Hidden Beaches Along Sparkling Blue Waters

There are four sandy beaches to check out!

Ottawa Staff Writer
Corner of a boardwalk trail next to Georgian Bay. Right: Secluded sandy beach shore in Ontario.

@tijanaradosa | Instagram, @samantha_sibley | Instagram

If a day wandering through forests with views of blue waters or lounging on some sandy beaches as you dip your toes in a cool bay sounds like your ideal summer adventure, then you can add this provincial park in Ontario to your bucket list.

Awenda Provincial Park has seven different hiking trails, including an easy boardwalk hike with lots of wildlife to see and over five kilometres of beach area along the Georgian Bay shoreline. Not to mention you can also bike, camp, fish and canoe here.

There are a number of different beaches lined along Georgian Bay to suit your every need. If you're looking for somewhere more secluded, prefer a rocky beach over a sandy one, or if you want your fluffy friend to tag along: they have a beach here for you.

The sandiest beach is Methodist Point Bay also known as Third Beach, Tim Tully, Chief Park Naturalist at Awnenda told Narcity. This sandy shore is nestled away from the wind meaning it's protected and has nice shallow areas to walk through.

While much of the shore is a mix of rocks and pebbles, there are three other sandy beach areas where you can comfortably lay out your towel.

According to Tully, First Beach is the largest one and just a short walk away from one of the parking lots, Second Beach is pet-friendly and Fourth Beach is the most sheltered and private (plus, it has a stunning view of nearby islands). You can reach all of these by hiking along Beach Trail, which makes it easy to beach hop.

The Beaver Pond Trail is a one-kilometre trail loop where you can keep your eyes peeled for different wildlife. It's a mix of boardwalk sections and flat limestone, making it accessible and great for families as well. If you're up for more of a workout, the other hiking trails range in length up to the 13-kilometre Bluff Trail.

Awenda Provincial Park

Price: $12.25+ per vehicle

Address: 670 Awenda Park Rd., Tiny, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy the ultimate summer day, relaxing on either rocky or sandy shores, walking along easy hiking trails and admiring blue water views.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

