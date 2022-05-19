You Can Hit Up Any Of Ontario's Provincial Parks For Free For One Day This Summer
If you're planning an adventure at one of Ontario's provincial parks this summer, they will all be free to visit for one day only this summer (so you might want to plan accordingly).
Ontario Parks announced that in support of the worldwide movement, Healthy Parks Healthy People, they will help promote the link between a healthy environment and healthy communities, and do their part to help Canadians connect with the nature around them.
On Friday, July 15, 2022, you can explore any operating provincial park in Ontario free of charge.
You'll be given a complimentary day pass for the park when you show up. The entire day is yours to enjoy all of its beauty in your provincial park of choice, that is until 10 p.m.
While it is free to visit, fees for camping or renting equipment will still be in effect as they are not included in the free day pass.
Free admission to Ontario's parks can be a great excuse to get out of the city and immerse yourself in nature. Whether you're camping overnight, paddling lakes, hiking trails, or having a picnic, spending some time in the great outdoors at one of Ontario's parks is almost like an unofficial Canadian right of passage in the summertime.
With one day only to experience any of these amazing parks for free, it might just be a great time to start planning where you'll take a road trip this summer. But, since this free day is during the week, you may want to check in with work about playing hooky that day.
Healthy Parks Healthy People
Price: Free
When: Friday, July 15, 2022, until 10 p.m.
Address: All operating Ontario provincial parks
Why You Need To Go: With stunning blue lakes, towering trees and rocky cliffsides throughout Ontario, you can take the opportunity of a free pass day to experience any of the beautiful provincial parks.
