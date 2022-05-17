NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

things to do in ontario

Parts Of Ontario Are Getting Free Drive-In Movies This Summer & Here's Where

Grab your popcorn! 🍿

Toronto Associate Editor
The drive-in theatre in Orangeville last summer.

Summer is practically here, which means that drive-in theatres are making their comeback to Ontario.

Starting up this Friday, May 20, and going on throughout the whole summer until September, the Metro Retro Drive-Ins will be back up and running for you and your friends or family to pull up at for a movie night — and it won't even cost you a dime to go.

The drive-in will also have more than just classic movies, too, because new this year is a live MusicLife pre-show which will have a variety of local musicians performing before the movie. There will also be a pop-up market where you can buy some food and snacks from local businesses.

Movie lovers can grab their free tickets to one of the drive-in theatres by registering online through the Metro Retro Drive-In website. But, you might want to act fast because tickets to the show will be released on a weekly basis, and they will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tickets will also include more than just your entry to the movie, as according to Metro's website, "classic" movie drinks and snacks are part of the deal.

While it's free to go catch a movie, anyone who goes can make charitable donations that will go straight to local communities.

So, where will these drive-in theatres be?

The first one will pop up in Etobicoke on Friday, and according to the press release, the theatre will head over to so many Metro parking lots cities across the province like Pickering, Whitby, Mississauga, Hamilton, London, Barrie, Newmarket, Peterborough, and Ottawa.

Metro Retro Drive-In

The marketplace at the drive-in theatre.

Price: Free

When: Starting May 20 at 9 p.m., and various weekends throughout the summer

Address: 250 The East Mall, Etobicoke, ON, and various

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a cheap date night out, then you might want to add this drive-in theatre to your bucket list. You might want to act fast though, because tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Website

