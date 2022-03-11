Here Are All The Cineplex Theatres In Canada Where You Can Get Movie Tickets For Under $3
You can get that low price most Saturdays of the year at select theatres! 🍿
At some Cineplex theatres in Canada, you can get movie tickets for less than $3 on most weekends throughout the year!
Through the Cineplex Family Favourites event, the theatre chain offers family-friendly movies with ticket prices of just $2.99 each at locations across the country.
There are two ways that you can score Cineplex tickets at that price because the program runs at some theatres throughout the year on most Saturday mornings and at select theatres exclusively during March Break.
For March Break, 100% Wolf, The Boss Baby: Family Business, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, and Space Jam: A New Legacy will play at some locations every day starting at 11 a.m.
The movies that play on Saturdays throughout the year are different. During the month of March, you can check out Ghostbusters: Afterlife on March 12, Tom & Jerry: The Movie on March 19 and Arctic Dogs on March 26.
Here are all of the Cineplex theatres across Canada that take part in the Family Favourites event either throughout the year or during March Break only.
Ontario
The theatres in Ontario participating in Cineplex Family Favourites on almost every Saturday of the year are:
- Cineplex Cinemas Fairview Mall
- Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill and VIP
- Galaxy Cinemas Sarnia
- Cineplex Cinemas Markham and VIP
- Cineplex Odeon Clarington Place Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas
- Galaxy Cinemas Barrie
- Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon Devonshire Mall Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon Gardiners Road Cinemas
- Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP
- Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough
- Galaxy Cinemas Waterloo
- Galaxy Cinemas Cambridge
- Galaxy Cinemas Orangeville
- Galaxy Cinemas Guelph
- Cineplex Odeon Aurora Cinemas
- Cineplex Cinemas Milton
- Cineplex Odeon Barrhaven Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon Oshawa Cinemas
- Cineplex Cinemas Hamilton Mountain
- Galaxy Cinemas Brantford
- Cineplex Cinemas Kitchener and VIP
- Cineplex Cinemas Empress Walk
- Cineplex Cinemas Pickering and VIP
- Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Eglinton and VIP
- Cineplex Cinemas Scarborough
- SilverCity Richmond Hill Cinemas
- Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale
- SilverCity Newmarket Cinemas and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre
- Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan
- Galaxy Cinemas Belleville
- SilverCity Brampton Cinemas
- SilverCity Burlington Cinemas
- Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga
- SilverCity London Cinemas
- Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa
- Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa
- SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon Westmount Cinemas and VIP
- Galaxy Cinemas Pergola Commons
- Galaxy Cinemas St. Thomas
- Galaxy Cinemas Chatham
B.C.
These theatres in B.C. offer $2.99 movie tickets most Saturdays throughout the year:
- Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill
- Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo
- Cineplex Odeon Meadowtown Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas
- Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford and VIP
- Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal and VIP
- Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis
- Cineplex Cinemas Aberdeen Mall
- Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack
- Cineplex Odeon Westshore Cinemas
- Cineplex Cinemas Langley
- SilverCity Riverport Cinemas
- Cineplex Cinemas Orchard Plaza
- Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP
- Famous Players 6 Cinemas
Alberta
The locations in Alberta that participate in the Family Favourites event are:
- Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP
- Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas
- Cineplex Cinemas East Hill
- Scotiabank Theatre Chinook
- Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas
- Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton and VIP
- Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas
- Cineplex Cinemas Sherwood Park
- Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas and VIP
Saskatchewan
These Saskatchewan locations offer $2.99 tickets for family-friendly movies all year long on most Saturdays:
- Cineplex Cinemas Southland
- Cineplex Cinemas at The Centre
Manitoba
In Manitoba, the theatres that participate during the entire year are:
- Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg
- SilverCity St. Vital Cinemas
New Brunswick
The New Brunswick locations that offer Family Favourites are:
- Cineplex Cinemas Saint John
- Cineplex Cinemas Fredericton
Nova Scotia
In Nova Scotia, the theatres that participate throughout the year are:
- Cineplex Cinemas Sydney
- Cineplex Cinemas Lower Sackville
- Scotiabank Theatre Halifax
- Cineplex Cinemas New Glasgow
- Cineplex Cinemas New Minas
- Cineplex Cinemas Yarmouth
- Cineplex Cinemas Truro
- Cineplex Cinemas Amherst
- Cineplex Cinemas Dartmouth Crossing
P.E.I.
These P.E.I. theatres only offer $2.99 tickets during March Break, from March 14 to March 18:
- Cineplex Cinemas Summerside
- Cineplex Cinemas Charlottetown
Quebec
In Quebec, the locations that participate in the Family Favourites event on Saturdays are:
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon St-Bruno
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Carrefour Dorion
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Brossard et VIP
- Cinéma Galaxy Sherbrooke
- Cinéma Capitol St-Jean
- Cinéma Cineplex Kirkland
- Cinéma Cineplex Laval
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Beauport
Don't forget the popcorn!