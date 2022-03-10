Cineplex Is Selling Tickets For Under $3 At Some Theatres In BC & Alberta This Month
Yes please!🍿🥤
Cineplex is selling tickets for under $3 across B.C. and Alberta this month and there are 24 theatres that you can grab a cheap movie.
The Cineplex Family Favourites are happening every day through March at 11 a.m. at select movie theatres, listed below.
Admission is only $2.99 and this price includes all ages.
Films that will be shown at discounted prices everyday include 100% Wolf, The Boss Baby: Family Business, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.
Every Saturday, a new discounted film will be shown including The Lego Batman Movie, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Tom & Jerry, andArctic Dogs.
So, if you're thinking of going back to the movie theatres this spring, you can treat yourself to some popcorn and candy with those extra savings.
The movie offerings are appropriate for all the family and include a range of genres, so this is your chance to hit up the movie theatres before the film is out on Netflix or Disney Plus.
Participating theatres in B.C. and Alberta include:
BC
- Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford and VIP. Address: 3122 Mt. Lehman Rd., Unit J200., Abbotsford, BC (March 14-18)
- Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis. Address: 4700 Kingsway., Burnaby, BC (March 14-18)
- Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack. Address: 8249 Eagle Landing Parkway., Chilliwack, BC (March 21-25)
- Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP. Address: 170 Schoolhouse Street., Coquitlam, BC (March 21-25)
- Cineplex Cinemas Aberdeen Mall. Address: 700-1320 West Trans Canada Highway., Kamloops, BC (March 21-25)
- Cineplex Cinemas Orchard Plaza. Address: 160-1876 Cooper Road., Kelowna, BC (March 21-25)
- Cineplex Odeon Westshore Cinemas. Address: 900 2945 Jacklin Rd., Langford, BC (March 21-25)
- Cineplex Cinemas Langley. Address: #20090, 91A Avenue., Langley, BC (March 21-25)
- Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo. Address: 213-4750 Rutherford Road., Nanaimo, BC (March 14-18)
- Cineplex Odeon Meadowtown Cinemas. Address: #410, 19800 Lougheed Highway., Pitt Meadows, BC (March 14-18)
- Famous Players 6 Cinemas. Address: 172-1600 15th Avenue., Prince George, BC (March 21-25)
- SilverCity Riverport Cinemas. Address: 14211 Entertainment Way., Richmond, BC (March 21-25)
- Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill. Address: 12161-72nd Avenue., Surrey, BC (March 14-18)
- Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas. Address: 88 West Pender, 3rd Floor., Vancouver, BC (March 14-18)
Alberta
- Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP. Address: 19683 Seton Cres., SE Calgary, AB (March 21-25)
- Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas. Address: 91 Crowfoot Terrace., NW Calgary, AB (March 21-25)
- Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas. Address: #400, 2555-32nd Street., NE Calgary, AB (March 21-25)
- Cineplex Cinemas East Hills. Address: 205 East Hills Boulevard., SE Calgary, AB (March 21-25)
- Scotiabank Theatre Chinook. Address: 6455 Macleod Trail., SW Calgary, AB (March 21-25)
- Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas. Address: 165 Stewart Green., SW Calgary, AB (March 21-25)
- Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton and VIP. Address: 14231-137th Avenue., Edmonton, AB (March 28-April 1)
- Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas. Address: 1525-99th Street., NW Edmonton, AB (March 28-April 1)
- Cineplex Cinemas Sherwood Park. Address: 6151 Currents Drive NW Edmonton, AB (March 28-April 1)
- Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas and VIP. Address: 2020 Sherwood Drive Sherwood Park., AB (March 28-April 1)
