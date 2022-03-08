Editions

Ryan Reynolds Says Vancouver's Georgia Viaduct 'Saved Our Lives' During 'Deadpool' Filming

The bridge from his hometown!

​Deadpool walking on Vancouver's Georgia Viaduct. Right: Deadpool flying over a car on Vancouver's Georgia Viaduct.

Ryan Reynolds shared a memory from his time filming Deadpool in Vancouver and explained how the Georgia Viaduct played an integral role in both his — and the movie's — success.

The Georgia Viaduct is a bridge in Vancouver that runs between Rogers Arena and B.C. Place — and it was also the filming location for many action shots in Deadpool.

So, how did it save Ryan Reynolds' life? Well, in 2015 while filming Deadpool, which was Reynolds' "first foray into producing," he said film production came with an extremely tight budget and so he had a lot of learning to do.

He told CBC during an interview that with money getting extremely tight, he had to shift his perspective on how he was going to make the movie.

This is where the iconic Vancouver bridge — the Georgia Viaduct — comes in.

He said, "Boy, that Georgia Viaduct saved our lives. It really did. Because we needed to cut all these huge action sequences and replace spectacle with character, which later in my life became an enormous lesson in marketing and every other business I would pursue.

"A lot of those lessons were forged in 2015 as I sat on that Georgia Viaduct, trying to figure out how the hell I'm going to get through this movie on the paltry amount of money they've given us to shoot it," he added.

If you love Reynolds' movies, then don't worry too much because the movie-making did not stop with Deadpool.

His most recent film produced is The Adam Project, which had just been released to Netflix in March 2022.

