Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell's New Movie 'Spirited' Gave Vancouver A Sneaky Shoutout
Some good ol' hometown love! 🇨🇦
A brand-new holiday movie starring the iconic actors Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell includes a sneaky ode to Vancouver.
Spirited was produced by Vancouver's very own Ryan Reynolds, so it's no surprise he would have added a few hometown Easter eggs to it.
The Apple TV original was released on the streaming platform on November 11, and it's inspired by the old tale by Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol.
The classic tale was turned into a hilarious film, which included a little Vancouver shout-out.
In the film, Ferrell's character — the Ghost of Christmas Present — is set with the task of redeeming a brutal manager of a hotel. It just so happens that the hotel manager that the audience is introduced to is based in Reynolds' hometown.
The film shows a quick shot of the outside of the fictional hotel, with Canadian flags and all. The hotel sign also proudly reads "Vancouver Welcomes...," so the hat tip to Reynolds' hometown can't be missed.
There had to be a few Canadian jokes too, of course.
In the movie, the hotel manager was wearing a normal suit, which apparently isn't what people picture a Canadian in.
"I like that he goes against the Canadian stereotype," one ghost said. "Ya, it's weird to see a Canadian without mittens," another added.
If you want to get the chance to see these scenes with your own two eyes, the movie is available to watch on Apple TV right now.
The streaming service also has a few other movies and shows produced by Ryan Reynolds as well. Deadpool, Deadpool 2, Free Guy, and Welcome to Wrexham are all available.