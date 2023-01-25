Will Ferrell Spotted Filming In Toronto Wearing One Of His Classic Track Suits (VIDEO)
A superhero costume was spotted on set! 😱
Will Ferrell was spotted filming a mystery project in Toronto last week in the city's east end.
The Hollywood icon is a legend in the film industry, with dozens of hilarious characters under his belt, from Ron Burgundy in Anchorman to Brennan Huff in Step Brothers.
One of his character's trademarks is a good tracksuit, from his days as a coach in Kicking & Screaming to a figure skater Blades of Glory, and it looks like his next character will be added to the tracksuit hall of fame.
The actor was spotted on set in Regent Park while wearing navy track pants with a red stripe and a matching dark jacket underneath a light grey coat.
Actor Will Ferrell was spotted recently filming something in the Regent Park area of Toronto. It's not confirmed what project this is but some have been speculating it is for 'The Flash' movie where he will play 'Reverse Flash'. 👀 🎥: gainzonheels via Instagram
Ferrell can be seen walking up and chatting with another actor who has their back turned as a camera moves in to capture the shot.
Sumi M captured the video from her bedroom window and says the crew was filming on January 18 and January 19.
"I think they were shooting the new flash movie because, on the 19, there was someone in a costume that looked like it," she told Narcity.
Ferrell has often been fan cast as "Reverse Flash," but there is no confirmation that he will be in the upcoming Flash movie.
Flash is in post-production and set to release in June 2023, according to IMDb, so it's most likely not still in the filming stages either.
So whatever Ferrell is filming seems to still be under wraps, but who knows, Ferell could be stepping into the world of superhero movies right here in Toronto or given his history, it could just be part of a whacky bit.