Finn Wolfhard From 'Stranger Things' Surprised Staff At A Toronto Restaurant This Week
"I wasn't sure if he was here or not."
Another celebrity was recently spotted in Toronto, adding to a growing list boasting of Pamela Anderson and Will Ferrell.
Finn Wolfhard, a star from Stranger Things, recently surprised the staff at a Mexican restaurant in Old Toronto by showing up.
He was spotted with a group at La Cantina Del Pueblo last Monday around 7 p.m. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the restaurant posted a picture of Wolfhard with their manager, Yanissa Macilla.
La Cantina Del Pueblo is a popular Mexican joint known for its authentic menu options, cocktails, and comfy vibe.
"In the beginning, I wasn't sure if he was here or not," Yanissa Macilla, the manager of the restaurant told Narcity on Monday.
"We decided to let them finish their meal ... and we gave them a shot of tequila before they (left)."
Macilla said the 20-year-old actor's casual demeanour also took the staff off-guard.
"He was was pretty normal .. really nice and polite. (It was) calm, they were chilling. Everybody was like laughing, stuff like that," she said.
"They were happy (when we gave them) a shot of tequila!"
The restaurant was starting to get really busy as Wolfhard and his group were settling their tab, but he was happy to take a few selfies with staff.
A few other tables starting catching on after he took pictures with the staff, and he also agreed to pictures with some guests.
Wolfhard, who is originally from Vancouver, plays the role Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things. He landed the gig in 2016 when he was 14.