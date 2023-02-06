Pamela Anderson Is In Toronto This Week & She's Already Hit Up A Popular Restaurant
Here's where she's headed next!
Pamela Anderson was spotted in Toronto at one of the city's most popular restaurants last weekend, and she's already put a smile on people's faces.
Anderson went to Gia Toronto, a plant-forward restaurant and enjoyed a whole bunch of different things off the menu at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The star of the new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story went for dinner with her son Brandon Thomas Lee, an HGTV executive and others. It was her first time at Gia, and she ordered the restaurant's group dining menu along with a bunch of extras.
Anderson, who has been vegan for 30 years, ordered Gia's "house-made focaccia, olives, baby gem salad, meatballs, beet tartare, Risotto Milanese, Rigatoni Salsiccia, Tonnarello al Tartufo with cashew butter and truffles, cauliflower, roasted squash, finished with our olive oil cake with buttercream + fig brulee, and Affogato with Honey's Vegan Ice Cream and espresso," Jennifer Coburn, a restaurant representative, told Narcity.
"They were a pleasure to serve, and it seemed like a business meeting," the representative added.
"Pamela was extremely polite and gracious. After dinner, she complimented the food, at which point Chef Francesco Spinelli asked if he could get a photo with her," Coburn said. "She said, 'of course!'"
"The response has been overwhelming, Canadians really love her!" the restaurant representative concluded. "Everyone has watched her recent doc."
On that note, if you were hoping to see and meet Anderson in Toronto, make sure to check out her book signing, Love, Pamela, at Indigo in the Eaton Centre on Monday, February 6, at 7 p.m.
You might want to head there early, seems like fans are already getting excited to meet her.