Pamela Anderson Says It's 'Unforgivable' What Happened With Her & Tommy Lee's Stolen Sex Tape
"Playboy was innocent... this was much harder on everyone."
Pamela Anderson has opened up about some of the more painful parts of her life in her new memoir and the ramifications it had on her life and career.
In Love, Pamela, the model and actress explained that after she and Tommy Lee got married, their house was broken into while she was pregnant with their second child.
Lee and Anderson's sex tape was stolen and they were blackmailed for millions, which they refused to pay, and eventually tried to settle in court.
Anderson said she walked into the room where she was to be deposed and was confronted with naked photos of herself blown up by the lawyers table.
"Such a cruel tactic, apparently done to prove I didn't care about being nude publicly," she said of the situation.
Because Anderson had posed nude for Playboy, the lawyers argued that she had no right to privacy.
"Then came question after invasive question — about my body, sexual positions, sexual preferences, locations I had sex in — and suggestions that I probably liked the attention. I thought, What does any of this have to do with or selling our private property?"
She said she was in shock at the whole experience and for the sake of her health, her pregnancy, and their young child at home, she and Lee decided to drop all legal action.
"They didn't even know me, I thought. Why do they hate me so much? I had a hard time sleeping. I had a new baby at home and one on the way. We just wanted to find peace and enjoy our new family together."
Despite trying to move on, the fallout from the film's distribution stayed with the couple and even led to her kids getting teased in school when they were older.
"They ended up making hundreds of millions of dollars off the spliced-together home movies of us," Anderson wrote. "Playboy was innocent... this was much harder on everyone."
She says it was one of the most difficult things she's ever experienced and that it led to the eventual breakdown of her marriage to Lee.
"It is still a great cause of pain for all of us. It ruined lives, starting with our relationship and it's unforgivable that people, still to this day, think they can profit from such a terrible experience, let alone a crime."
Love, Pamela is available in bookstores now.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.