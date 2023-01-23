Tim Allen Denies Pamela Anderson's Allegation That He Flashed Her
"I would never do such a thing."
According to Variety, in Pamela Anderson's upcoming memoir, the Canadian actress alleges that Tim Allen exposed himself to her when she was 23 years old.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The outlet says that in an excerpt it obtained of Anderson's book ahead of its publication date, she shares an incident that she alleges happened between the two on the set of the '90s American sitcom Home Improvement in 1991.
"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," Anderson reportedly wrote in her book Love, Pamela, according to Variety.
"He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."
Variety suggests that Allen could have been referring to having seen nude photographs of Anderson in Playboy magazinebefore the show premiered.
Allen denied the claims in a statement to Variety.
"No, it never happened," Allen said of the alleged flashing incident. "I would never do such a thing."
According to HarperCollins, Love, Pamela tells the story of a girl from Vancouver Island who gets "rocket launched into fame, becoming Playboy's favorite cover girl and an emblem of Hollywood glamour and sexuality."
Now, after years of being "tabloid fodder," she's written a book that "breaks the mold of the celebrity memoir while taking back the tale that has been crafted about her."
Anderson's book Love, Pamela is available for pre-order in Canada now and will be released on January 31.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact support services for male survivors of sexual assault at 1-866-887-0015. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
