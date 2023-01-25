8 Things To Know About Pamela Anderson, The Iconic Canadian Model & Actress (PHOTOS)
A CFL game might just have changed her life. 👀
Pamela Anderson is likely best known for her curvy figure and her presence on shows like Baywatch and gracing the cover of Playboy, but there are a few facts about the talented Canadian that might just surprise you.
From growing up on Vancouver Island to making waves in Hollywood and around the world, here's everything you need to know about the beloved Canadian celeb.
Is Pamela Anderson Canadian?
Anderson was born in Ladysmith, B.C, according to IMDb, and grew up in Vancouver. She went to Highland Secondary School in Comox.
Her career got kickstarted while attending a B.C. Lions CFL game in 1989, according to The Mirror.
After being shown on the jumbo screen wearing a Labatt t-shirt, she was hired by the company to do modelling which then put her on the radar of Playboy and led to them pursuing her.
How old is Pamela Anderson?
Anderson is currently 55 years old. She was born on July 1, 1967.
Who has Pamela Anderson been married to?
Anderson married Mötley Crüe frontman Tommy Lee in 1995, according to IMDb. They had two children together before she filed for divorce in 1998 as a result of him assaulting her, which he spent six months in jail for.
In 2006, Anderson and Kid Rock got married on a yacht in St. Tropez, according to InStyle. The couple tied the knot with Anderson wearing a string bikini in lieu of a wedding dress and Rock forgoing a shirt while wearing a fedora. The pair divorced in 2007, allegedly due to Anderson's involvement in the film Borat and Rock's displeasure over it.
Anderson went on to wed actor and producer Rick Saloman twice. The pair finally called it quits for good in 2015, after years of being on-and-off.
In 2020, Anderson married and then annulled her union with producer Jon Peters.
In December of 2020, she tied the knot with fellow B.C. native Dan Hayhurst. The pair are currently in the midst of a divorce.
Who are Pamela Anderson's children?
Anderson has two children with her first husband, Tommy Lee.
Their eldest son, Brandon Thomas Lee, was born in 1996 and is an actor and producer, according to IMDb. His Instagram lists him as a golfer, investor and producer.
Their youngest son, Dylan Jagger Lee, was born in 1997 and works as a musician and a model, according to EWG Management.
Was Pamela Anderson in Playboy?
Anderson was on the cover of Playboy a total of 14 times, according to the publication, which is still a record to this day.
Her first cover was published in 1989, which helped her land roles in shows such as Home Improvement and Baywatch.
Her final cover came out 27 years later in 2016 and featured the last nude photographs to be published by the magazine, according to US Magazine.
How did Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape get out?
Shortly after her marriage to Tommy Lee, a private video of the couple having sex was stolen from a safe in their home, according to Rolling Stone.
The couple sued the website that released the video, but the case was never settled. It's estimated that it made $77 million in the first year it was released, none of which went to the couple.
The incident was retold in the 2022 series Pam & Tommy starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen.
When does Pamela Anderson's book come out?
Anderson's book, Love, Pamela, is available for pre-order now and will be available for purchase on January 31, 2023, according to HarperCollins.
It tells the story of getting "rocket launched into fame, becoming Playboy’s favourite cover girl and an emblem of Hollywood glamour and sexuality" and all of the fallout that came with those labels and expectations.
When does Pamela Anderson's documentary come out?
Anderson's documentary Pamela: A Love Story will be available for streaming on Netflix on January 31, 2023.
