18 Canadian Celebrities Whose Net Worth Will Totally Blow Your Mind (PHOTOS)
We're talking hundreds of millions. 💰
Ever wondered about the bank accounts of the rich and famous? The net worth of some big Canadian celebrities might actually surprise you with just how much of a nest egg they've earned over the years.
From country crooners and rappers, to movie stars, some of Canada's most notable talents are worth millions — and in some cases, hundreds of millions, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Here are 18 of Canada's biggest stars and just exactly how much they're worth:
Celine Dion
Coming in at a whopping $800 million, the Quebec chanteuse apparently owes her staggering wealth to her long music career, her sold-out world tours and her Las Vegas residencies.
Shania Twain
While her net worth is roughly half of Dion's, $400 million is nothing to sneeze at.
Canada's country queen brought us iconic bops like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still the One" and has raked in numerous awards for her musical talent.
Keanu Reeves
Reeves tends to be a private individual, but his $380 million career in acting is well-documented.
From the Academy Award-winning hit Speed, to multi-million dollar franchises like The Matrix and John Wick, it's safe to say Reeves is definitely an A-lister.
The Weeknd
According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Weeknd is "one of the highest paid entertainers in the world" and has a net worth of $300 million.
They say that in a year when he's touring, he can "easily earn $90 million before taxes."
Drake
The Degrassi: The Next Generation alum would eventually become one of Canada's most recognized musical performers with a net worth of $250 million.
"Since first gaining mainstream success, Drake has earned more than $430 million in his career before taxes and lifestyle costs," details Celebrity Net Worth.
Jim Carrey
Born in Newmarket, Ontario, Carrey is worth $180 million. He's starred in iconic films such as The Mask, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Dumb and Dumber.
Ryan Reynolds
After starring in teen dramas, the Vancouver-born star went on to act in a range of big hits, from comedies such as National Lampoon's Van Wilder to action flicks like Deadpool.
Michael Buble
Known for his crooning voice and covers of songs as well as original music, Bublé is worth $80 million dollars.
Seth Rogen
From his acting career in hits like Superbad to his line of ceramics, the Vancouver-born star has a net worth of $80 million.
Ryan Gosling
Another Canadian celeb who likes to keep quiet about his private life, Gosling is worth $70 million and has starred in hits such as La La Land andThe Notebook.
His upcoming flick Barbie is already highly anticipated to bring in big bucks at the box office.
Avril Lavigne
The pop-punk princess known for hits like "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi" has a net worth of $60 million.
She's also reportedly preparing to turn the latter song into a movie.
Nelly Furtado
The west-coast singer is reportedly worth $40 million and broke into the music scene in the early 2000s with her smash hit "I'm Like A Bird."
Eugene Levy
While you might remember him best as Johnny Rose from Schitt's Creek, who can forget his role as the dad in American Pie? The actor and comedian is worth a cool $30 million.
Sandra Oh
TheGrey's Anatomy actress apparently earned an impressive $350,000 per episode in her role as Dr. Christina Yang, which contributed to her net worth of $25 million.
She's also starred in Killing Eve, as well as the animated film Turning Red.
Dan Levy
Ew, David! The co-creator of Schitt's Creek and actor who brought to life David Rose is worth an impressive $14 million.
Antoni Porowski
Most well-known for his work on Queer Eye, the Montreal-born celeb has a net worth of $8 million.
He also notably starred in his buddy Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" music video in 2019.
Elliot Page
From their beginnings on the massive hit Juno to their current role as Viktor onThe Umbrella Academy, Page has a net worth of $8 million.
Simu Liu
A relative newcomer to Hollywood, Simu Liu's net worth is a respectable $4 million.
The actor is known for his roles in Kim's Convenience and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which has been greenlit for a sequel.
