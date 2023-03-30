Drake Was Seen Screaming Along To An Avril Lavigne Song At A Club & It's Such A Mood (VIDEO)
"This is my new favourite video." 🇨🇦
Drake was recently spotted behind a DJ booth while out at a nightclub in Miami and one of his song selections wasn't quite what you might expect it to be.
In a TikTok posted about a week ago, the Canadian can be seen scream-singing along to a classic Avril Lavigne jam.
"Drake giving 2000's vibes last night," said the caption of the TikTok while the rapper grooved to "Complicated."
The music then cut as he scream-sang along with the crowd to the iconic lyrics: "Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?"
The music then resumed for the rest of the song as Drizzy bopped along to the absolute banger.
In the comment section, people were loving the unexpected move.
"I am SCREAMING he's just like us fr," said one person, with another commenting, "This is my new favourite video."
"When I say I'm going clubbing this weekend I mean I'm casting this on my tv on a loop and drinking," one user hilariously wrote.
People were also into the fact that it was a Canadian showing another Canadian some appreciation.
"That Canadian mutual love," said one TikToker, while another mentioned that he was "repping for Canadian stars."
Back in August, Drizzy and Avril were seen hanging out IRL when the rapper was in town for OVO Fest.
On his Insta story, he posted a pic of himself with an arm around Lavigne and fellow musician Fefe Dobson, calling the moment "Dreeeeaaamy."
Lavigne posted the same photo to her main grid along with a picture of her and Lil' Wayne, herself and Shania Twain, and herself and Nelly Furtado.
Canadians supporting Canadians — it doesn't have to be "Complicated!"
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.