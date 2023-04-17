An AI-Generated Drake Song Has Gone Viral & Fans Say It's Better Than The Real Thing (VIDEO)
Drake doesn't seem to be too fond of the technology.
If you recently jammed to a new song featuring Drake and The Weeknd singing about the "heart on their sleeve," you might be surprised to know that neither artist actually had anything to do with the tune.
The AI-generated bop, which was actually created by a TikToker, has gone viral, and even though it features neither the real Drake nor The Weeknd, fans don't seem to mind.
The song, called "Heart On My Sleeve," is said to have been created by a person on TikTok known simply as "ghostwriter."
"Hi, I'm ghostwriter," reads the caption of a video posted to the app on April 15. The video shows a person wearing a white sheet (like a ghost would) and sunglasses.
"I used AI to make a Drake song feat. The Weeknd," text over the video reads as the song plays in the background.
The song features lyrics like "I came in with my ex, like Selena, to flex," and "bumpin' Justin Bieber the fever ain't left," seemingly sung by Drake.
"Got a heart on my sleeve with a knife in my back, what's with that?" vocals sounding like the rapper sing.
Then another voice comes in that sounds like The Weeknd.
"Talkin, to a diva, yeah, she on my nerves," he sings. "She think that I need her, kick her to the curb."
The song even includes a call-out to producer Metro Boomin', who has worked with artists like Future, Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage, but wasn't involved with the AI-generated track.
The song quickly went viral online, with the original video amassing 9.8 million views and 1.5 million likes and the song racking in over 629,000 streams on Spotify.
"Bro putting out better Drake songs than Drake himself," wrote one commenter on the original video.
Many others agreed that the song was a hit, although some conceded that The Weeknd's part could have sounded more realistic.
While neither artist has commented on the song as of yet, Drake did express his apparent displeasure at another AI-generated cover that recently appeared online.
The artist responded to a less-believable clip of what sounds like him rapping American rapper Ice Spice's "Munch," in an Instagram story.
"This is the final straw AI," the rapper wrote, as Insider reports.
He was also featured in a more convincing video appearing to show him covering Colbie Caillat's 2007 hit "Bubbly," although he didn't comment on the song.
The songs come amid a flurry of AI-created tracks seeming to feature popular artists, including one of Rihanna appearing to sing Beyoncé's song "Cuff It."
The clip even garnered celebrity attention, with Keke Palmer taking to Twitter to praise it.
"That Rihanna AI is eating all y'all songs up," she tweeted on Thursday.
Another video shows Kanye West singing the Plain White T's song "Hey There Delilah," while a different AI-made clip of the artist shows him singing the Drake song "Passionfruit."