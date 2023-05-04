Drake Is Selling His 7-Bedroom LA House For $88M & It Has Its Own Wine Cellar (PHOTOS)
And an 11-car garage!
Drake's house in Los Angeles has just hit the market, and it's hard not to be impressed.
Toronto's very own Champagne Papi lived in a luxurious and massive property that boasts an incredible 7 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a whole host of amazing amenities that cater to a high-end lifestyle.
The sprawling estate spans approximately 25,000 square feet of living space, offering unrivalled privacy and security on nearly three acres of land.
Drake's LA mansion entrance. Right: Dake's LA Mansion pool.The Beverly Hills Estates
The breathtaking canyon, city and ocean views serve as a stunning backdrop to all main rooms, each of which is also oriented towards approximately 20 acres of lush gardens and grounds.
Drake's LA Mansion garden. Right: Drake's LA Mansion's bathroom.The Beverly Hills Estates
This celebrity compound also features a massive 11-car garage and an impressively sized wine cellar — perfect for storing dozens of bottles of fine wine.
The amenities included in the estate include a gym, game room, and a pool/guest house complete with a mosaic-tiled pool and indoor/outdoor kitchen.
Drake's wine cellar. Right: Drake's Kitchen. The Beverly Hills Estates
Hidden from the view is also a tennis court and an orchard, making this property the perfect oasis for anyone who wants to relax and unwind in luxury.
Drake purchased this mansion just over a year ago, in March 2022, for $75M from English singer Robbie Williams, according to Dirt.com.
Drake's Mansion's bedrooms. The Beverly Hills Estates
Williams first bought the mansion in 2015 for $33M, the publication reported.
Drake's got some serious cash because Celebrity Net Worth estimates that the rapper is worth a whopping $250 million, and he reportedly rakes in $70 million a year.
That kind of dough means he can pretty much buy any house he wants, and the $88 million price tag on his LA mansion is just a drop in the bucket for the superstar.
There has been no official announcement regarding where Drake plans to move after selling his Los Angeles mansion.
Drake's Living room and dining area.The Beverly Hills Estates
Drake is still holding on to his Toronto home, a massive 50,000-square-foot mansion in the exclusive Bridle Path neighbourhood.