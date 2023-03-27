Drake Hilariously 'Humbled' A Woman In His Toronto Home & She Doesn't Blame Him (VIDEO)
"I absolutely embarrassed myself."
What would you do if you unexpectedly met Drake at a party?
One woman named Rowan found herself in exactly that situation when she attended a party at Drake's house in Toronto. And let's just say things didn't exactly go according to plan.
Rowan took to TikTok to share her cringe-worthy encounter with the "God's Plan" singer. According to her, she was at the party and saw Drake with a few of his friends. She ended up at the bar, and he was only a foot or two away from her.
When he looked over, she flashed him what she called the "whitest ass smile she could have ever given him."
"This is where I get humbled," she said.
Instead of being swept off his feet by Rowan's "charm," Drake reportedly gave her a creeped-out look and turned away.
Rowan was very embarrassed but didn't let that stop her from sharing her story with the world.
In a now-viral TikTok video, Rowan thanked Drake for his hospitality and even professed her love for his music. And to drive home her point, she recreated the same awkward smile she flashed at the party.
Rowan told Narcity that the actual took incident took place in May of last year.
Many people in the comments expressed amusement at how she enacted the scene.
"I screamed when you demonstrated how you greet Drake. Scrumpt," one person commented. "The way I can actually imagine him doing this makes this story 10x better," another person wrote.
One person wrote how the same thing happened to them but they reacted slightly differently.
"Lmfao, why did the exact same thing happen to me, but I flared my nostrils at him," they wrote.
Who knows, maybe one day, Drake will come across her video and appreciate her sense of humour.