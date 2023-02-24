Drake Could Be Retiring Soon & Fans Are Having Meltdowns About His Possible Departure
"I'm kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit."
Drake has been an unstoppable force in the music industry for over 16 years, but there are signs that the Toronto rapper might be approaching the end of his career in the genre.
Widely considered one of the most successful hip-hop artists globally, he sparked a buzz on Twitter when a brief interview clip with fellow rapper Lil Yachty for the launch of his new Futuremood sunglasses was shared.
In the clip, Drizzy (aka Aubrey Graham) hinted that he might be thinking about hanging up his mic soon.
"I think I'm at the point now where I just want to, like... I feel like, maybe we talked about this the other day," Drake said in the clip.
"But, I feel like I'm kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit."
Throughout his career, the 36-year-old has been a trailblazer and influencer in the hip-hop genre since he released his first mixtape back in 2006. The majority of his studio albums, mixtapes, and multiple EPs have done tremendously well, and several of his singles, including "Hotline Bling," "God's Plan," "One Dance," and "Rich Flex" have topped the Billboard charts.
In February, he became the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 75 billion streams.
Love him or hate him, you can't deny that Drake's had a huge impact on the music scene, with his influence in Hip Hop likely staying for decades to come.
Several Drizzy fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment at him potentially leaving.
An undoubtedly emotional time for fans that have followed his journey, one fan writes how just the thought of Drake retiring has her "throwing up and crying."
Another joked that Drake's retirement is making him want to "retire from life."
Lil Yachty wrote in the caption of the teaser on his Instagram that the full interview will be released on Friday.
"Me interviewing my best friend drizzy drake for my sunglass company @futuremoodstudios ✨full interview tmmr ✨"