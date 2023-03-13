Drake Has Dropped The Dates For His 2023 Tour With 21 Savage & Here's What You Need To Know
Fans in Toronto will have to hold on.
Drake just announced his North American summer tour with 21 Savage, and it'll be his first after five years!
It's called "It's All A Blur Tour," and three Canadian cities are on the tour itinerary, but fans in Toronto will have to hold on, as it is the only city on the tour for which no dates are available yet.
Drake shared the exciting news on his Instagram on Monday through a super nostalgic video chronicling some highlights of his music career, including concerts, sweet moments with his mom Sandi Graham, and his adorable son Adonis. It also has some beautiful moments of Yeezy's time in Toronto.
The tour comes months after Drake and 21 Savage dropped their collaborative studio album "Her Loss," in November last year.
Drake will be hitting the road for a four-month-long tour, starting in June and stopping at 22 different cities before wrapping up in September.
He'll be performing in Montreal on July 14 and in Vancouver on Aug. 28.
The hip-hop star, whose hometown is Toronto, stirred a buzz last month when he admitted to thinking about retirement in a brief interview clip with fellow rapper Lil Yachty.
"I feel like I'm kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit," Drake said at the time, but no similar announcements have followed since.
Ticket presales for Drake's tour begin on March 15th, with the general sale opening up on March 17th.
Fans can find his full list of concert dates for his North American Tour here.