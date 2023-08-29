Drake's Vancouver Show Was Cancelled At The Last Minute & Here's What Went Down
He couldn't take the stage!
Drake's Vancouver show on hisIt's All A Blur tour with 21 Savage was cancelled two hours before the show started.
Drake was set to perform at the Rogers Centre on August 28 at 8 p.m., and at 5:57 p.m., Live Nation announced that although Drake was ready to perform, he wouldn't be able to due to technical issues with the new scoreboard in the arena.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances with the newly installed scoreboard at Rogers Arena, tonight's Drake performance will now take place on Wednesday, August 30. All tickets will be honoured. The Drake show scheduled for August 29 will go on as planned," reads the tweet.
In a follow-up tweet, Live Nation said that Drake is looking forward to seeing his fans on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"Drake was ready and excited to perform. He is looking forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rogers Arena apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you."
Fans didn't take the news lightly, considering some travelled to great lengths to be at the concert and some were already waiting outside of the venue.
A TikTok captured fans screaming at an employee delivering the news that the concert had been cancelled.
"It isn't our fault. We want to make this as easy for you as possible. Unfortunately, the concert this evening has been postponed," said the employee.
"This is my thirteenth reason," a fan shouted in the crowd.
"What about our flights?" yelled another.
The crowd dissolved into boos as the employee explained that wristbands would be honoured on Wednesday.
"Travelled from Winnipeg for this and my flight goes back home tomorrow," a fan commented on the video.
"I flew in for the concert and leaving tomorrow.." wrote another.
Drake posted a story to his Instagram of him on stage with the caption, "Vancouver it's TTime tmrw don't you worry..."
Drake will be performing as planned on August 29 and fans who were set to see him on Monday will have to hang tight until Wednesday.
Fingers crossed all goes well at his tour dates for Toronto later this fall which are scheduled for Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7 at the Scotiabank Arena.
