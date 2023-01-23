Drake Threw An Exclusive Concert In New York & Everything To Know About His Upcoming Tour
Here's why you didn't know about it.
Drake threw the most exclusive two-night concert at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, New York on January 21-22 and while he was onstage, he teased an upcoming summer tour.
The performance over the weekend was invite-only through SiriusXM. Drake has a new radio channel with the company, Sound 42, and you could only get tickets through a sweepstake.
You had to download SiriusXM, become a member, listen to his station and be prepared to hear a pop-up that would provide access to the entry form. You also could apply by mail, and the prize consisted of two tickets.
@shayericksen_
It was him wearing the Jimmy Brooks jersey for me #drake #theapollo #21savage #marvinsroom #jimjones #dipset #fyp #fy #datenight #concert #newyork
While the rapper's concert was supposed to be one night only, it kept getting postponed, and since it was in such high demand, they added a second show.
According to Variety, each audience member received complimentary drinks and a free T-Shirt.
The star sang all of his hits, starting way back to his first album and he even made reference to his days as an actor playing Jimmy Brooks on Degrassiwearing the "school" jersey.
There were so many surprises for his fans, like bringing out 21 Savage and Lil Uzi Vert to perform with him. However, what put everyone on the edge of their seats was Drake's upcoming tour announcement.
@zanelowe
Drake pretty much announced a Summer Tour this year with 21 Savage during his his first of two shows at The Apollo tonight #drake #21savage #tour #fyp
During his song "Started From The Bottom," he freestyled his own lyrics.
"I just think it's funny how it goes. This summer, man, I'm back on the road 100 million for some shows," he said.
Though his tickets aren't out on TicketMaster just yet, some TikTok creators found his exclusive dates touring around the U.S. starting as early as May 26.
There is a lot of buzz already around his upcoming tour, so it's important to have everything ready when you go to buy your tickets.