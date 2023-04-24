Drake Just Added Toronto Tour Dates & Here's When You'll Be Able To See Him in Concert
Champagne Papi is coming home this fall!
Drake has finally released the Toronto dates for his “It’s All a Blur” tour.
The 36-year-old Toronto-born rapper has left fans eagerly waiting for Toronto tour dates after announcing the summer tour in mid-march without Toronto tour dates, but the wait is over.
Scotiabank Arena tweeted the news on April 24, confirming that Drake will perform at the theatre on October 5 and 7.
\u201cDrake. Scotiabank Arena. October 5 & 7. It\u2019s All A Blur Tour. Get tickets Friday, April 28.\u201d— Scotiabank Arena (@Scotiabank Arena) 1682337779
Drakes' North America tour will kick off in Dallas, Texas, on June 24 and run throughout the summer and into the fall, where it looks like he will close out the tour in his hometown.
The Canadian legend will stop in three Canadian cities, including Vancouver on August 28 and 29, Montreal on July 14 and 15 and finally, Toronto in October for his last two shows.
Tickets for the shows will go on sale on April 28, according to Scotiabank Arenas' tweet, but there will be ways to get them earlier and better your chances of snagging a seat.
According to Live Nation, presale tickets with Sprite will go on sale on April 27 at 10 a.m., so you might be able to jump the line and get ahead of the general public sale on April 28 at 10 a.m.
Prices for tickets have yet to be released for the Toronto show, but Montreal tickets are selling for as low as $209 on Ticket Master, so fingers crossed that Toronto also gets some affordable options.
Although regardless of the price, it looks like fans are hyped to see Drake close out his tour in Toronto.
\u201cdrake ending the tour in toronto gotta go!\u201d— \u795d\u798f\u3055\u308c\u305f \u2728 (@\u795d\u798f\u3055\u308c\u305f \u2728) 1682343537
"drake ending the tour in toronto gotta go!" tweeted out a fan.