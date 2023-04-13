Drake Was Introduced As Lil Wayne's 'Local Artist' At A Toronto Concert & Surprised Fans
Drake called Lil Wayne the "most important person" in his life.
Lil Wayne surprised fans with a guest appearance from Drake at his concert Wednesday night.
The legendary rapper was introduced as a "local artist," and it looks like fans had no idea that Drake would actually be opening up for Lil Wayne on his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour stop at History on April 12.
"Well, you know Lil Wayne has a lot of love for Toronto, he's shown Toronto a lot of love, so give Lil Wayne some more noise. But Wayne wanted to do something tonight to show some love to Toronto. So tonight, he's going to give the love back by giving a local artist the chance to come and open up for you guys," said an announcer In a video posted to Twitter.
\u201cI saw lil Wayne perform in person, and if you know me, you know how I felt but even better, he brought out Drake. Few videos \n\n1.) Before drake came out, the vibe was a local Toronto upcoming artiste was coming. No one was having it because we had been waiting for a min\u2026\u201d— Peter Pearse-Elosia (@Peter Pearse-Elosia) 1681390323
Drake came out on stage and started performing, according to a video posted on Twitter, and one fan took a minute to recognize that the performer on stage was actually Drake and not a local artist performing his songs.
\u201cnext thing, we see this light skinned guy walk on stage and starts singing drake songs, then we clocked\u2026 oh wow, DRAKE!!!\u201d— Peter Pearse-Elosia (@Peter Pearse-Elosia) 1681390323
Although it's not the first time Drake and Lil Wayne have taken the stage together in Toronto. Just last summer, Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj had a Young Money reunion at OVO Fest.
\u201cDrake preforming Rich Flex tonight at Lil Wayne\u2019s show in Toronto\u201d— Drake Direct (@Drake Direct) 1681351083
Drake even got emotional and called Lil Wayne the most "important" person in his life while on stage, which makes sense considering the star signed Drake to his label in 2009 at the start of his career, according to Insider.
\u201cDrake gives Lil Wayne his flowers in Toronto \ud83d\udc90\u201d— vaultedmag (@vaultedmag) 1681396796
In a video posted to Twitter by Vaulted Mag, Drake thanked Lil Wayne profusely.
"I won't take too much of your time, I know you still got sh*t to kill, but I just wanna say, I love my family very much, I love my son very much, and I love my friends very much, but I have to tell you that this guy on stage is literally the most important person in my life."
Drake went on to say that Lil Wayne was the only one who believed in him when he was going "across the world" to try and have people listen to his music and see Toronto as a musical hub.
The Canadian star ended his sweet tribute to Lil Wayne, telling him he loves him and embracing him in a hug.
Fans can look forward to seeing Drake perform in the 6ix again on his It's All A Blur Tour – although dates have yet to be released.