6 Legendary Moments From Toronto's Young Money Reunion With Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj
The original trio came back hard!
The Young Money Reunion show rocked the 6ix this weekend as Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj reunited on stage.
The OVO Fest event was pushed back due to Drake testing positive for COVID-19, and while there was some pushback from fans on the new rescheduled date, it seems the show was worth the wait with so many iconic moments.
Here are six unforgettable moments from the Saturday, August 6, concert at Budweiser Stage.
Drake thanks Lil Wayne for giving him $30K back in the day
@tristanbanning Drake reminiscing about the time Lil Wayne gave him $30,000 and how it changed his life. #drake #ovofest #ovofest2022 #livemusic #torontomusic #torontotiktok #champangepapi #youngmoney #youngmoneyreunion♬ original sound - tristanbanning
Drake showed Lil Wayne some gratitude and reminisced on how he helped him in his early days.
"He gave me $30,000 that I was able to bring home to my mother, and that changed like the next six months for us," said Drake in a video posted to TikTok.
"I'll never forget that's the most important amount of money I've ever made in my life to date. You're the most important man for each and every one of us. You are truly the most selfless man on planet earth to find all these people from across the mother-f**king world, bring us all together, and give us all a shot."
Drake continued, saying he would "do anything" for the rapper.
"I'd lay anybody down for you. I love you. I would go to the ends of the earth for this man."
Drake gasses up Nicki Minaj
love this 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/gLYHykfX76— nisha (@thegirlnishaa) August 7, 2022
Drake was feeling the love and made sure to shout out Minaj with a heartfelt tribute calling her the "originator," in a video posted to Twitter.
"By the way, like, are these bitches serious? They can not – nobody can f**k with Nicki. That gets on my nerves. It's like the originator. It starts here, ends here, all that sh*t."
Fans trolled by Lil Wayne's border delay
“Luckily, Drake Runs The Border”— MasonJarMillionz (IG:Millionz.20c)🦁💲🏁 (@Millionz_20c) August 7, 2022
OVO 🦉 FEST 2022 🇨🇦
Young Money Reunion @Drake x @LilTunechi x @NICKIMINAJ#OvoFest#NickiMinaj#drake#lilwayne#torontopic.twitter.com/sWQx4RfZcK
Fans were tricked into believing Lil Wayne might not make the concert with a cheeky screen message.
"Unfortunately, Lil Wayne had issues at the border," reads the screen in a video posted to Twitter.
The audience begins to boo as more text slowly appears on the screen, reading, "Luckily, Drake runs the border."
Nicki shows love for Drake
“One of the most duplicated, imitated rappers in the world” 💯— Drake Charts ⁶𓅓 (@DrakeChart) August 7, 2022
-Nicki Minaj speaking about Drake at the Young Money Reunion ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ckO5Kx4iTM
Nicki gave Drake love right back at the Young Money Reunion, calling him one of the most "duplicated" and "imitated" rappers in the world in a video posted to Twitter.
Lil Wayne announces new music
Lil Wayne announced "Tha Carter 6" album is coming soon on stage at Young Money reunionpic.twitter.com/BavG2kEcwq— Plug 🔌 (@RappersPlug) August 7, 2022
Lil Wayne teased that the Carter 6 album is "coming soon" at the Young Money Reunion in a video posted to Twitter and has since confirmed the news in an Instagram story.
Nicki Minaj teases new song
Along with performing her and Beyonce's song Feeling Myself, Minaj performed a teaser of her new song Super Freaky Girl which is set to release on August 12, 2022, at the Young Money Reunion.
In a video posted to Instagram, the star can be seen dancing along to the lyrics on stage.