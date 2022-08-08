NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Drake

6 Legendary Moments From Toronto's Young Money Reunion With Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj

The original trio came back hard!

Toronto Staff Writer
Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne at Young Money Reunion.

Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne at Young Money Reunion.

@nickiminaj | Instagram

The Young Money Reunion show rocked the 6ix this weekend as Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj reunited on stage.

The OVO Fest event was pushed back due to Drake testing positive for COVID-19, and while there was some pushback from fans on the new rescheduled date, it seems the show was worth the wait with so many iconic moments.

Here are six unforgettable moments from the Saturday, August 6, concert at Budweiser Stage.

Drake thanks Lil Wayne for giving him $30K back in the day

@tristanbanning Drake reminiscing about the time Lil Wayne gave him $30,000 and how it changed his life. #drake #ovofest #ovofest2022 #livemusic #torontomusic #torontotiktok #champangepapi #youngmoney #youngmoneyreunion♬ original sound - tristanbanning

Drake showed Lil Wayne some gratitude and reminisced on how he helped him in his early days.

"He gave me $30,000 that I was able to bring home to my mother, and that changed like the next six months for us," said Drake in a video posted to TikTok.

"I'll never forget that's the most important amount of money I've ever made in my life to date. You're the most important man for each and every one of us. You are truly the most selfless man on planet earth to find all these people from across the mother-f**king world, bring us all together, and give us all a shot."

Drake continued, saying he would "do anything" for the rapper.

"I'd lay anybody down for you. I love you. I would go to the ends of the earth for this man."

Drake gasses up Nicki Minaj

Drake was feeling the love and made sure to shout out Minaj with a heartfelt tribute calling her the "originator," in a video posted to Twitter.

"By the way, like, are these bitches serious? They can not – nobody can f**k with Nicki. That gets on my nerves. It's like the originator. It starts here, ends here, all that sh*t."

Fans trolled by Lil Wayne's border delay

Fans were tricked into believing Lil Wayne might not make the concert with a cheeky screen message.

"Unfortunately, Lil Wayne had issues at the border," reads the screen in a video posted to Twitter.

The audience begins to boo as more text slowly appears on the screen, reading, "Luckily, Drake runs the border."

Nicki shows love for Drake

Nicki gave Drake love right back at the Young Money Reunion, calling him one of the most "duplicated" and "imitated" rappers in the world in a video posted to Twitter.

Lil Wayne announces new music

Lil Wayne teased that the Carter 6 album is "coming soon" at the Young Money Reunion in a video posted to Twitter and has since confirmed the news in an Instagram story.

Nicki Minaj teases new song

Along with performing her and Beyonce's song Feeling Myself, Minaj performed a teaser of her new song Super Freaky Girl which is set to release on August 12, 2022, at the Young Money Reunion.

In a video posted to Instagram, the star can be seen dancing along to the lyrics on stage.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...