So Many Canadian Celebs Hung Out In Toronto Last Night & It Was Pretty Darn Cute (PHOTOS)
Drake, Nelly Furtado, Avril Lavigne and more!
Between OVO Fest and Lady Gaga's show, Toronto was buzzing with so many Canadian celebs last night.
On Saturday, August 7, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil' Wayne finally had their much anticipated Young Money reunion show at the Budweiser Stage after it was recently cancelled due to Drake coming down with COVID-19.
It seems like he ran into some famous Canadian musicians as he posted to his Insta story with one arm around Avril Lavigne and the other around Fefe Dobson.
"Dreeeeaaamy," he captioned the cute pic of the three posing for the camera.
Fefe Dobson, Drake and Avril Lavigne. @champagnepapi | Instagram
Not to be outdone by Drizzy, Nelly Furtado posted a black and white pic featuring her, Lavigne and a Canadian flag emoji to her Insta story where the ladies appeared to be taking in Gaga's Chromatica Ball at the Scotiabank Arena.
Avril Lavgine and Nelly Furtado. nellyfurtado | Instagram
As well, a picture featuring Furtado, Dobson and Lavigne with a framed shot of the Blue Jays in the background got picked up by @spokeent which the ladies all regrammed on their stories.
And as if that wasn't enough Canadian love, Furtado also shared a pic on her story on Sunday, August 7 of her and Alessia Cara hanging out.
Could an uber-Canadian collab be in the works? We can only keep our fingers crossed and hope!
Nelly Furtado and Alessia Cara. nellyfurtado | Instagram
Before Drake came down with COVID-19, he and Furtado performed her iconic hit "I'm Like A Bird" at the end of July as part of OVO's all-Canadian lineup also featuring Kardinal Offishall, Shawn Desman, K-OS and Keshia Chanté.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.