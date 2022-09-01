Avril Lavigne Got A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame & It's A Scene Right Out Of The 2010s
"I love music more than ever."
Avril Lavigne, Canada's pop-punk princess, has officially earned herself a spot on the Hollywood Boulevard Walk of Fame.
On Wednesday, August 31, the Napanee-born star took to Instagram to show off her newly minted plaque and reflected on her career.
"I just think of my first trip coming to Los Angeles being in Hollywood to work on my first album," she said of the experience in an interview with ET Canada. "I was 16 and I visited the Hollywood Boulevard, came to the Walk of Fame."
Lavigne said that at the time, she wore her favourite hoodie, which says "skateboarding is not a crime." To honour the occasion, she wore it again for her big day.
"I never imagined in a million years, 20 years later, that I would have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."
"I'm from a really small town in Canada," she continued. "So you know, it's still like 'pinch me, can't believe it happened.'"
Lavigne said the past 20 years have been a beautiful experience and that she's grateful for her fans. As well, she's looking forward to the next 20 years and seeing what happens.
"I love music more than ever," she shared. "I'm songwriting like crazy and I have tons of fun projects I'm working on [like] a Sk8er Boi film.
She also shared a carousel of pictures showing her hanging out by her new star alongside her supporters.
With her plaid pants, chunky shoes, and the presence of Joel Madden and Ryan Cabrera, it's like a moment straight out of 2017 when we all wore ties over our t-shirts and studded Hot Topic bracelets.
Those were the days! Congrats, Avril!
