Avril Lavigne Is Turning 'Sk8er Boi' Into A Movie & Your Inner Teen Is Probably Squealing RN
"Haven't you heard?"
If you were obsessed with Avril Lavigne like many teens were back in the early 2000s, man, have we got some good news for you.
The Canadian singer was recently on the She Is The Voice podcast on iHeartRadio where she shared that she's going to turn "Sk8er Boi" into a movie as the iconic single approaches its 20 year anniversary.
"A lot of people have been asking me to play this song on some TV shows, so I feel like it keeps getting brought back up and people always reference it to me," she said of the hit's enduring popularity, adding that it's still one of her favourite songs to play.
"And I’m actually going to turn this song into a film," she said. "Like, take it to the next level."
Listen to "Avril Lavigne On Signing a Record Deal in Her Teens, Her Iconic Songs, New Single "Bite Me", and Working with Travis Barker" on Spreaker.
No details for the film are available as of yet, but it sounds like it'll be a classic tale of teen love.
"You know what it was like in high school," she said to podcast host Lisa Worden. "You have all the different groups and cliques and there’s skaters, preps, jocks, and it’s kind of like missed opportunity at love."
"It’s like the skater boy is in love with the preppy girl, but she’s too cool for him, but then like five years from now she sits at home, feeding the baby, she’s all alone," Lavigne said while cheekily throwing in some song lyrics.
She also reflected back on the absolute bop that is "Complicated“ and said that it has a special place in her heart because it's the first song of hers that she ever heard on the radio.
The singer is going on tour to four cities in Ontario next year, so you might have the chance to hear her sing all of her classics and new hits IRL!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.