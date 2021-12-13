Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

Avril Lavigne Is Turning 'Sk8er Boi' Into A Movie & Your Inner Teen Is Probably Squealing RN

"Haven't you heard?"

Avril Lavigne Is Turning 'Sk8er Boi' Into A Movie & Your Inner Teen Is Probably Squealing RN
@avrillavigne | Instagram, Avril Lavigne | YouTube

If you were obsessed with Avril Lavigne like many teens were back in the early 2000s, man, have we got some good news for you.

The Canadian singer was recently on the She Is The Voice podcast on iHeartRadio where she shared that she's going to turn "Sk8er Boi" into a movie as the iconic single approaches its 20 year anniversary.

"A lot of people have been asking me to play this song on some TV shows, so I feel like it keeps getting brought back up and people always reference it to me," she said of the hit's enduring popularity, adding that it's still one of her favourite songs to play.

"And I’m actually going to turn this song into a film," she said. "Like, take it to the next level."


Listen to "Avril Lavigne On Signing a Record Deal in Her Teens, Her Iconic Songs, New Single "Bite Me", and Working with Travis Barker" on Spreaker.

No details for the film are available as of yet, but it sounds like it'll be a classic tale of teen love.

"You know what it was like in high school," she said to podcast host Lisa Worden. "You have all the different groups and cliques and there’s skaters, preps, jocks, and it’s kind of like missed opportunity at love."

"It’s like the skater boy is in love with the preppy girl, but she’s too cool for him, but then like five years from now she sits at home, feeding the baby, she’s all alone," Lavigne said while cheekily throwing in some song lyrics.

She also reflected back on the absolute bop that is "Complicated“ and said that it has a special place in her heart because it's the first song of hers that she ever heard on the radio.

The singer is going on tour to four cities in Ontario next year, so you might have the chance to hear her sing all of her classics and new hits IRL!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Avril Lavigne Is Hitting Up These 4 Ontario Cities For A New Concert Tour This May

It's her first full-blown Canadian tour in over a decade.🤘

@avrillavigne | Instagram

Hey, hey, you, you! Avril Lavigne is touring across Canada next year, and she's hitting up four different cities in Ontario.

According to a press release from Live Nation, the "Bite Me Canada 2022" tour marks Lavigne's first Canadian headline tour in over 10 years and she'll start rocking out on stages in the Great White North starting May 3 in Moncton alongside special guests Mod Sun and grandson.

Keep Reading Show less

23 Signs You Were A Toronto Pop Punk Kid In The 2000s

Defend pop punk forever.
weheartit

Growing up in the 2000s: You weren't scene. You weren't emo. You were pop punk. "Check Yes Juliet" and "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" were on your playlist. Band tees and wristbands were part of your daily attire. Thick black eyeliner was the only makeup you needed in your life.

With Warped Tour skipping Toronto this summer and pop punk seemingly starting to die, it's time to start defending pop punk. Because let's be honest: once you're pop punk, you're forever pop punk.

Keep Reading Show less

30 MSN Memories Everybody Knows All Too Well

Brb, mom's gonna use the phone.
pinterest.com

It's hard to believe that there once was a time when Facebook wasn't our primary mode of communicationBack then, touch screens were nothing but a dream idea and the apps that we now hold so dear to us were things you only accessed on a computer. Some of you may wonder how people survived back then without all of those things.

Well, the truth is we survived just fine; and really, we have MSN Messenger to thank for that. MSN Messenger gave us some of the best years of our lives. It helped us vent our thoughts, fortify friendships and even tackle individual school assignments together. Here are 30 MSN memories every Torontonian knows all too well:

Keep Reading Show less

10 Incredible Nickelback Photoshoots

So much diversity...

Nickelback will always hold a special place in the hearts of Canadians. With their collection of '00s-era hits like "Photograph" and "How You Remind Me." Hailing from Alberta, this rocking quartet broke onto the popular rock scene in 2001 (boy am I getting old) with their third album Silver Side Up. However, in recent years these Albertan rockers have drawn the ire of nearly every sane music fan and have become a symbol of ridicule. Whether Chad Kroeger's having rocks thrown at him during a concert, which is in fact the first thing Google suggests when typing "rocks thrown at", or their simple churning out of terrible music, people around the world love to hate this group.

There is one thing however that music fans seem to dismiss, or simply ignore, which is that Nickelback can create a MEAN standing promotional pic. If you go ahead and do a quick Google search of Nickelback you will be blessed with the greatest array of plain, awkward, and, most of all, baffling depictions of four grown-men just standing around. Luckily, you don't actually have to do this as I've already done the honour, and I now present to you the 10 most memorable Nickelback photoshoots.

Keep Reading Show less