Avril Lavigne Is Hitting Up These 4 Ontario Cities For A New Concert Tour This May

It's her first full-blown Canadian tour in over a decade.🤘

Avril Lavigne Is Hitting Up These 4 Ontario Cities For A New Concert Tour This May
@avrillavigne | Instagram

Hey, hey, you, you! Avril Lavigne is touring across Canada next year, and she's hitting up four different cities in Ontario.

According to a press release from Live Nation, the "Bite Me Canada 2022" tour marks Lavigne's first Canadian headline tour in over 10 years and she'll start rocking out on stages in the Great White North starting May 3 in Moncton alongside special guests Mod Sun and grandson.

Lavigne's holding the most shows in Ontario, and will first hit up Ottawa's TD Place Arena on May 9. From there the tour moves to London's Budweiser Gardens on May 10, with Caesars Windsor being the next Ontario stop on May 12. Lavigne's final stop in the province will be right in the 6ix on May 13, where she'll grace the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

"I'm so excited to come home and rock out with you Canada! I can't wait to see you in person this Spring!" Lavigne said in the announcement.

Recently, Lavigne signed on to Travis Barker's record label DTA Records and even dropped a song featuring the Blink 182 drummer called "Bite Me." Next year will also mark the 20th anniversary of Lavigne's legendary album Let Go, which had punk classics like "Sk8r Boi" and " Complicated."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 3, at 10 a.m. There will be a few presales ahead of time, with the Artist Presale kicking off Monday, November 29.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

