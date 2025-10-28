Newly renamed RBC Amphitheatre to attract even more concerts to Toronto with a world-class fan experience
RBC Amphitheatre expands the bank’s commitment to Canadian music industry.
Toronto's entertainment scene is about to get a major upgrade, making the city an even hotter spot for live music — with a long-term champion of the music industry and Canada's largest brand on board.
Now officially renamed RBC Amphitheatre, the iconic venue located at Toronto's waterfront will give fans even more opportunities to experience the artists they love thanks to RBC and Live Nation.
Through RBCxMusic, the bank continues to support emerging Canadian artists, homegrown stars, global icons and fans alike — making RBC Amphitheatre an exciting expansion of RBC's commitment to Canadian music.
This transformation goes way beyond a name change. By 2030, the RBC Amphitheatre will turn from a summer-only venue to being able to host significantly more shows year-round – meaning more artists coming to Toronto with opportunities for more fans to visit this beloved venue, with more than 1.5 million attendees expected annually.
In summer, capacity will be expanded with a mix of seating and open-air lawn options, and winter shows will welcome approximately 9,000 guests.
Inspired by fan feedback, the reimagined venue will enhance the live music-going experience while keeping the features concert-goers know and love. A new pedestrian bridge will improve access and ease crowd flow, while upgraded amenities include expanded food and beverage options, upgraded hospitality areas, and a new lookout deck with elevator access to the lawn. Fan-favourite features, like the open-lawn seating and stunning city skyline views, will remain central to the venue's identity.
Crowds enjoying the terrace at the RBC Amphitheatre.Courtesy of RBC
Courtesy of RBC, venue attendees will be able to enjoy RBC fan activation spaces, including opportunities for ticket upgrades and giveaways, making every RBC Amphitheatre concert feel interactive and memorable.
To celebrate the fans of Toronto's live music scene, RBC is giving five winners a pair of tickets to the first 100 shows at RBC Amphitheatre. Between October 28 and November 1, 2025, fans can enter the RBCAmp 100 Contest by commenting on RBC’s Instagram post (@RBC) who they would take to RBC Amphitheatre. To learn more, visit @RBC on Instagram.
Plus, RBC clients can continue to enjoy RBCxMusic Tickets and earn Concert Cash®. The only offer of its kind in Canada, for every ticket purchased through RBCxMusic, clients receive $10 in Concert Cash to use towards their next show (available for 50+ concert venues across Canada, terms apply).
Beginning in 2026, Avion Rewards members can also use their Avion points to pay for any Live Nation Canada show on Ticketmaster.ca or the Ticketmaster Canada App — giving fans even more opportunities to enjoy live music.
It's an exciting new chapter for Toronto and everyone who loves live music. With more shows and year-round energy, RBC Amphitheatre is set to become a landmark that fans will keep coming back to.