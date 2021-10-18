Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - People

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Got Engaged & The Ring Is Apparently Worth $1 Million

That ring is not one of the small things 👀

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Got Engaged & The Ring Is Apparently Worth $1 Million
@kourtneykardash | Instagram, @atianadelahoya | Instagram

Kravis is happening.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday and she said yes, after a romantic moment on the beach in Montecito, California.

Photos posted on Kardashian's Instagram page show that Barker got all the small things right, from the red roses and the candles to the stunning location at Rosewood Miramar Beach.

"Forever @travisbarker," Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

Kardashian's reps later confirmed to the Associated Press that she's engaged.

The couple have been dating for months and would often share photos of themselves together on Instagram.

They had a lavish meal with the Kardashian clan after the proposal, and Kim managed to capture some video of Kourtney's new ring on Instagram during the festivities.

The footage shows Kourtney with her arms wrapped around Barker, and the video quickly zooms in and slows down to focus on the giant rock on her finger.

The ring is a thin silver band with a single oval diamond.

Exact details about the ring were not immediately available, but diamond expert Steve Stone told the Daily Mail that it's likely worth about $1 million. Mike Fried, another diamond expert, told Hello! that the rock is likely "larger than 15 carats" and worth about $1 million.

This will be the first marriage for Kourtney, 42, and it comes after a long relationship with Scott Disick, whom she broke up with early this year. She and Disick had three children together and he reportedly wanted to propose to her but she discouraged it.

Barker, 45, has been married twice before.

Fans were feeling the "say it ain't so" vibes on Disick's behalf after the proposal, given that he never got his chance to give Kourtney a ring.

Kardashian and Barker haven't announced a wedding date yet.

From Your Site Articles

Kim Kardashian Played Her Sister In A Brutal 'SNL' Skit & Their Mom Even Got Involved (VIDEO)

Khloe Kardashian made an appearance, too! 😅

nbcsnl | Twitter, nbcsnl | Twitter

Talk about a sister act! Kim Kardashian West didn't hold back when playing her famous sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in a brand new Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch this weekend.

After delivering her opening monologue and roasting literally everybody in her life, Kardashian West returned to the stage as Judge Kourtney in a spoof of The People's Court titled The People's Kourt.

Keep Reading Show less

Kim Kardashian West Hosted 'SNL' Last Night & Trolled Absolutely Everyone She Knows (VIDEO)

She zinged her mom, sisters, Corey Gamble and even joked about Ray J and Kanye. 🙈

nbcsnl | Twitter, nbcsnl | Twitter

Ouch, Kimmy! Kim Kardashian West hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time this weekend and in her opening monologue, she totally roasted everybody in her life.

Taking to the stage on October 9, the American media personality, socialite, model and businesswoman took aim at her mom, dad, ex-husband Kanye West and sisters — and she did not hold back.

Keep Reading Show less

The Kardashian-West Family May Be Spotted With Kanye This Sunday In Miami

Where will the family be following Kanye's Sunday Service?
kanyewestsundayservice | Instagram kimkardashian | Instagram

As far as church services go, most might expect something quiet and thought-provoking; when it comes to Kanye though, just about anything can happen. The music star gone gospel giver has hosted church services across the U.S., and there's a chance that you could spot Kanye West in Florida enjoying the Sunshine.

After surprising people with his sermon at Joel-Osteen's megachurch, Yeezus has gone on to spread the gospel in other states like Tennessee and is now bringing the "Church of Kanye" to Florida this weekend with a morning show before the Super Bowl.

Keep Reading Show less

All Of The Kardashians' Most Outrageous Halloween Costumes This Year

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and more.
@kyliejenner/@kimkardashian

It's officially Halloween, which means our favourite celebs are going all out on their spooky Halloween costumes. One family that always goes all out for their costumes is definitely the Kardashians. No matter what, every year, this family makes it known that they have the best costumes on the internet.

While Kylie and Kendall may have gotten into the Halloween spirit early this year, the rest of the sisters waited until October 31st to post selfies of their best costumes this season.

Keep Reading Show less