Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Got Engaged & The Ring Is Apparently Worth $1 Million
That ring is not one of the small things 👀
Kravis is happening.
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday and she said yes, after a romantic moment on the beach in Montecito, California.
Photos posted on Kardashian's Instagram page show that Barker got all the small things right, from the red roses and the candles to the stunning location at Rosewood Miramar Beach.
"Forever @travisbarker," Kardashian wrote on Instagram.
Kardashian's reps later confirmed to the Associated Press that she's engaged.
The couple have been dating for months and would often share photos of themselves together on Instagram.
They had a lavish meal with the Kardashian clan after the proposal, and Kim managed to capture some video of Kourtney's new ring on Instagram during the festivities.
The footage shows Kourtney with her arms wrapped around Barker, and the video quickly zooms in and slows down to focus on the giant rock on her finger.
KRAVIS FOREVER 💍 @kourtneykardash @travisbarker https://t.co/gymsssnMFr— Kim Kardashian West (@Kim Kardashian West) 1634526042.0
The ring is a thin silver band with a single oval diamond.
Exact details about the ring were not immediately available, but diamond expert Steve Stone told the Daily Mail that it's likely worth about $1 million. Mike Fried, another diamond expert, told Hello! that the rock is likely "larger than 15 carats" and worth about $1 million.
This will be the first marriage for Kourtney, 42, and it comes after a long relationship with Scott Disick, whom she broke up with early this year. She and Disick had three children together and he reportedly wanted to propose to her but she discouraged it.
Barker, 45, has been married twice before.
Fans were feeling the "say it ain't so" vibes on Disick's behalf after the proposal, given that he never got his chance to give Kourtney a ring.
Scott Disick congratulating Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on their engagement https://t.co/oT0JiCFLwM— Rich (@Rich) 1634524906.0
*kourtney kardashian and travis barker’s wedding day* “speak now or forever hold your peace” scott disick: https://t.co/R0vmn81I8b— kathleen (@kathleen) 1634525438.0
Kardashian and Barker haven't announced a wedding date yet.