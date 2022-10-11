Blink 182 Just Announced Their Reunion Tour & They Are Coming To Toronto
Fuel up on early 2000s nostalgia.
Blink 182 has reunited their classic lineup for the first time in seven years, and they're bringing their iconic toilet humour and melodies to Toronto.
On Thursday, the band's core members, Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker announced, via an innuendo-filled social media post, that they are embarking on a massive world tour in 2023.
The group also teased a new song, "Edging," which is set to be released on Friday, October 14, 2022.
The tour includes just one stop in Ontario. So, if you're dying to sing along to early 2000s classics such as "First Date" and "I Miss You," you'll want to be at Scotiabank Arena on May 11, 2023.
Those not wanting to bust the bank on tickets will want to take advantage of the event's presale, which starts Wednesday, October 12, 10:00 a.m. and ends on October 16, 10:00 p.m.
You can apply for the presale code via the band's website.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 17, at 10:00 a.m.
Several bands will support Blink 182 throughout the extensive tour, including Rise Against, The Story So Far, Wallows, and Turnstile, the latter of whom are billed to support the group in Toronto.
Hopes for a reunion of the band's most beloved lineup have been growing in anticipation this past couple of months following Hoppus's cancer diagnosis.
The group had been touring consistently with Matt Skiba of the pop-punk band Alkaline Trio since 2015, releasing two albums, California and Nine.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.