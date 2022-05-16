Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Married Travis Barker For Real & Her Sisters Weren't There
Second time's the charm!
Kourtney and Travis Barker got married again, but this time it sounds like the real deal!
The reality TV star and the Blink 182 drummer reportedly got married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday, while everyone was at the Billboard Music Awards. Though a few close friends and relatives were present, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters were not, TMZ reports.
E! reports that Kourtney's grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ" Campbell was the couple's witness.
Although they already did a trial run in Vegas, the pair actually signed a marriage document to make it official this time, People and E! report.
Kardashian reportedly wore a white mini dress and a veil for the ceremony, and they drove off afterward in a vintage black convertible with a sign in the back that read "Just Married."
Kourtney and Travis got engaged in Montecito, California in October 2021.
They made headlines early last month when they seemed to run off and get married after the Grammy Awards in Vegas, although it turned out they were just having some fun with an Elvis impersonator as their officiant.
Kardashian later clarified by sharing a carousel of photos on her social media that it was just a practice run that came with an "epic night and a little tequila," as they had no wedding license at the time.
TMZ first broke the news of Kravis' Sunday nuptials, while also reporting that the couple is planning a more formal wedding ceremony in the near future with family and friends, which will happen in Italy.