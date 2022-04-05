Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reportedly Had A Secret Wedding After The Grammys
What happens in Vegas...
Kravis officially tied the knot during Grammys weekend!
Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, got married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas on April 4, reports E! News. Marty Frierson, who owns the One Love Wedding Chapel in Sin City, confirmed their marriage to the outlet.
The wedding took place very early on Monday, a few hours after the 2022 Grammys held in Las Vegas' MGM Grand on April 3. Barker was part of that show.
TMZ also reported the news, adding that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the Blink 182 drummer had their marriage license ready when walking into the chapel. The couple reportedly wanted to make sure that an Elvis impersonator was their officiant, according to TMZ.
Barker proposed to Kardashian in October with a romantic display of roses in front of a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.
The oldest of the Kardashian sisters then confirmed the engagement by posting a series of photos on her Instagram.
While Barker has been married three times before, this is Kardashian's first time saying "I do." She has three children with her ex, Scott Disick, although they were never married.
Though neither of the two has publicly announced the marriage or shared any pics from it at this point, we're sure more celebrations are coming along in typical Kardashian fashion.
They also have a little reality TV show called The Kardashians that's due out on Hulu later this year, so we'll likely get to see the wedding at some point on the show.