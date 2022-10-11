Blink-182 Is Coming Together For A New Tour & The Teaser Trailer Is Dirty AF
What's my age again?
Blink-182 is reuniting for a 2023 world tour to promote a new album, and their announcement trailer is the perfect throwback to the days when these guys were some the horniest musicians around.
The band announced on Tuesday that it would be reuniting the three members from its peak era for the new album. That means Tom DeLonge will be rejoining Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus for the world tour, which kicks off in Mexico on March 11 and runs into late February of 2024.
"We're coming. Tour's coming. Album's coming. Tom's coming," the band tweeted, along with a trailer that just keeps coming and coming.
\u201cWe\u2019re coming. Tour\u2019s coming. Album\u2019s coming. Tom\u2019s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song \u201cEdging\u201d out Friday. https://t.co/lJmgXqI4ab\u201d— blink-182 (@blink-182) 1665490018
"If I'm being totally honest, I cannot stop thinking about them coming," a woman in a bikini says at the beginning of their cheeky trailer.
Get it?
"If they come, I'm going to explode," a bar server says, before giving a Boston shaker a good one-handed shake.
Get it?
"Every night, I pray for them to come," adds a man dressed as a mail carrier.
"We would do anything to make them come," says a woman.
"That's right honey," says her 'partner'. "Anything."
Get it? You get it!
Anyway, the trailer itself has racked up over 4 million views in its first five hours, as fans have embraced the dirty schtick that the band often uses in its music.
After all, this is the band that put porn star Janine Lindemulder on the cover of its 2003 album Enema of the State.
They're slated to release their first new single, Edging, later this week. And if you know, you know.
This will be the first tour for Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker in a decade, after DeLonge stepped away from the band to pursue some of his other interests.
Those other interests included the search for extraterrestrial life and UFOs, and he was actually ridiculously successful with it. DeLonge helped found the To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2017, and that organization played a huge role in getting the U.S. government to acknowledge its study of UFOs last year.
DeLonge's organization first leaked three UFO videos that sparked renewed interest in the topic in 2019, and the U.S. government later released those videos itself.
But UFOs and aliens aside, it seems like DeLonge is committed to giving Blink-182 another go in 2023.
"What if I told you we just made the best album of our career," he tweeted.
What if I told you we just made the best album of our career 😎 @blink182pic.twitter.com/g8ZNwtOQqY
— Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) October 11, 2022
But will it be good enough to draw UFOs — or at least some of the Kardashians — to the world tour?
We're thinking one of those two things will happen at the very least.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Monday.