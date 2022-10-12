Blink-182 Is Coming To Vancouver On Their New Tour & Here's How To Get Your Ticket
Maybe Kourtney Kardashian will be there too! 🤘
If you have somehow not heard the exciting news yet, Blink-182 is reuniting and going on tour! One of their World Tour stops is in Vancouver, and pre-sale tickets are on sale today.
That means you'll have the chance to see Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus strutting around town.
The iconic rock band will be performing at Rogers Arena on June 27 and you can expect to hear some tracks from a brand-new album.
How to purchase tickets
Pre-sale tickets will be available on October 12, at 10 a.m PDT through the Ticketmaster website. As for the general public ticket sales, these will be released on October 17 at 10 a.m. PDT.
The website currently has a countdown for when these tickets will go on sale and you won't want to miss it because they could sell out fast.
According to Ticketmaster, it is recommended to arrive 10 minutes before the tickets go on sale to sign in, confirm payment info and double-check ticket limits so that when it comes to time to actually snag these concert tickets, the hiccups are limited.
To announce the tour, the band released a pretty funny video, that's slightly dirty. Okay, it's super dirty.
"We're coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," said the band.
On top of all of this, the band created a TikTok account and posted their first video introducing themselves, which has now gained over 1 million views.
@blink182
The rabbit's out of the hat. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song EDGING out Friday. #blink182 #edging
If you are a huge fan of Blink-182 and want to have a throwback to the good old days, you can now see them live in Vancouver, this upcoming June.
Who knows, maybe Kourtney will make an appearance to support her hubby!