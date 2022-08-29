LeBron James Thanks Vancouver After Dancing With Local Fans At A Kendrick Lamar Show (VIDEO)
Kendrick Lamar gave King James a major shoutout during the concert, too! 🏀
LeBron James has thanked Vancouver 'for the hospitality,' on Monday morning, after he was spotted dancing away at a Kendrick Lamar concert in the city.
King James was in attendance for the "one of a kind" musician's concert at at the Rogers Arena, along with thousands of other fans. "Special show by a special person," he added in his appreciation post.
\u201cVancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend. 1st time in your beautiful, wonderful city! @kendricklamar you\u2019re 1 of a kind my brother! SPECIAL show by a SPECIAL person! Appreciate the love! \ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffe\u270a\ud83c\udffe\ud83e\udd0e\ud83d\udc51\u201d— LeBron James (@LeBron James) 1661786556
Lamar made a stop in Vancouver as part of his ongoing 'The Big Steppers Tour' and some songs from his set got the basketball superstar getting down to his beat. Fans in the stadium caught awesome footage from the star-studded night.
James was seen wearing an all white outfit and can be seen dancing alongside other Lamar fans in several videos floating on social media.
One TikToker mentioned that he was even hyping up the crowd and later interacted with fans as well.
Other TikTokers caught footage of the basketball star with a huge grin on his face while chatting up other celebrities in attendance, like rapper Baby Keem.
Of course, Lamar had to give a major shoutout to basketball royalty in the crowd.
James was also spotted elsewhere in the city of Vancouver over the weekend. A video posted to TikTok on that same day showed him at a local bar ahead of the show.
Locals, in the comments, speculated that he was Reflections: The Garden Terrace, at The Rosewood Hotel Georgia.
Vancouver hasn't been the only Canadian on the basketball pro's summer itinerary. Earlier this month, James was also spotted hitting up local spots in Toronto.
The Los Angeles Lakers' forward became the first player in NBA history to accumulate 10,000-plus points, rebounds and assists, earlier this year. His recent contract extension with the club also made him the all-time best-paid player in the sport.