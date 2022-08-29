NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

LeBron James

LeBron James Thanks Vancouver After Dancing With Local Fans At A Kendrick Lamar Show (VIDEO)

Kendrick Lamar gave King James a major shoutout during the concert, too! 🏀

Vancouver Staff Writer
LeBron James. Right: LeBron James.

kidstakeover | TikTok

LeBron James has thanked Vancouver 'for the hospitality,' on Monday morning, after he was spotted dancing away at a Kendrick Lamar concert in the city.

King James was in attendance for the "one of a kind" musician's concert at at the Rogers Arena, along with thousands of other fans. "Special show by a special person," he added in his appreciation post.

Lamar made a stop in Vancouver as part of his ongoing 'The Big Steppers Tour' and some songs from his set got the basketball superstar getting down to his beat. Fans in the stadium caught awesome footage from the star-studded night.

@jwetzstein

#Lebron basically doing karaoke 😂 #kendricklamar #vancouver

James was seen wearing an all white outfit and can be seen dancing alongside other Lamar fans in several videos floating on social media.

One TikToker mentioned that he was even hyping up the crowd and later interacted with fans as well.

@kidstakeover

Lebron …. In Vancouver 😳 he knew every literally every lyric too. #kidstakeover #lebron #lebronjames #kingjames #bronny #bronnyjames #kendricklamar #kendrick #babykeem #keem #jcole #lakers #vancouver #surrey #russellwestbrook #skipbayless

Other TikTokers caught footage of the basketball star with a huge grin on his face while chatting up other celebrities in attendance, like rapper Baby Keem.

@bawlsamicvineguh

The Vancouver Lebron Saga Continues #vancouver #kendricklamar #bigstepperstour #rogersarena

Of course, Lamar had to give a major shoutout to basketball royalty in the crowd.

@trinityhwang

Kendrick shouting out Lebron James at his concert #fyp #bigstepperstour #kendricklamar #lebronjames #vancouver

James was also spotted elsewhere in the city of Vancouver over the weekend. A video posted to TikTok on that same day showed him at a local bar ahead of the show.

Locals, in the comments, speculated that he was Reflections: The Garden Terrace, at The Rosewood Hotel Georgia.

@lebronevrryday

LEBRONS IN VANCOUVER! #lebronjames #vancouverbc #lebron #kingjames23 #vancitybuzz

Vancouver hasn't been the only Canadian on the basketball pro's summer itinerary. Earlier this month, James was also spotted hitting up local spots in Toronto.

The Los Angeles Lakers' forward became the first player in NBA history to accumulate 10,000-plus points, rebounds and assists, earlier this year. His recent contract extension with the club also made him the all-time best-paid player in the sport.

