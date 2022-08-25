Fans Are Complaining About The Weeknd's Vancouver Concert Being 'The Temperature Of Hell'
Some fans who attended The Weeknd's concert on Tuesday night at BC Place in Vancouver are complaining about the heat inside the venue and saying that it ran out of water to sell.
People online were impressed by the show the Canadian star put on, although many had concerns about the environment at BC Place.
One concertgoer, Holly Holman, told Narcity about her experience at the event, which she said she's dubbed "Fryer Fest."
Holman said that she and her husband arrived at the show at around 8:15 p.m. and noticed the heat right away when they entered the building.
"We were hit with a wall of heat. It felt like we had just stepped off the plane on the hottest day in Mexico," she said.
Holman also said that after waiting in a long line to buy water from the concession stand, they were told that there was none left. Instead, they were sold a small cup to fill at the water fountain.
"Everybody was searching for water," she added.
After waiting in another line at the fountain and finally getting "lukewarm" water, they went to their seats and said it was "the temperature of hell in there."
"There was no ventilation and the roof was on," she added.
By the time the performance started, Holman said that she and her husband were experiencing nausea, headaches and dizziness.
She also said that the venue was smoky and that when they left her husband "had vision loss" and was throwing up.
Holman also shared about her experience on Twitter during the event.
\u201cHey @bcplace why are you out of water? WTF? Why am I standing in a huge line for the water fountain holy shit it\u2019s soooooooo hot in here this is not ok\u201d— holly holman (@holly holman) 1661311874
Others also took to social media to complain about the heat and the roof not being open.
\u201c@bcplace open the roof! Is a sauna in here! #TheWeeknd #bcplace\u201d— Levi Legroulx \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Levi Legroulx \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1661312217
Some even called for an investigation.
\u201c#weeknd #vancouver #BcPlace @FireVancouver @bcplace @WorkSafeBC should Investigate the dangerous temperature levels that were in the stadium during tonight\u2018s @theweeknd Vancouver concert. Apparently the hanging globe was the reason for not opening the roof. It was NO joke. \ud83e\udd75\ud83e\udd75\u201d— TheKid (@TheKid) 1661326525
Others didn't seem to be as bothered by the temperature.
"I mean it definitely felt like a sauna in the early stages but I didn't find it that bad once The Weeknd took stage. A lot of people did show up in pants, hoodies, etc.. so that's on them," a Reddit user said.
"Had a blast. It was warm for sure but not unexpected for a concert that big. Definitely appreciated the free water refill stations. My biggest gripe was the warm beer," said another.
\u201c@KayBee67Jerseys @theweeknd Hi, roof is closed due to the show's production.\u201d— BC Place (@BC Place) 1661201224
Narcity contacted both BC Place and The Weekend's team for comment on the claims and will update this story when we hear back.