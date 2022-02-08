Sections

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Could Be Held In Vancouver & BC Is In 'Active Discussions'

"This is some breaking news, she's working on the FIFA bid."

Vancouver Staff Writer
Andre Ricardo | Dreamstime, Victor Nazarov | Dreamstime

The FIFA World cup might come to Vancouver, B.C. in 2026. Soccer fans can start getting super excited, because the province is now in ongoing discussions to host the massive event.

"B.C. is now in active discussions to place Vancouver and British Columbia into consideration as a Candidate Host City for the FIFA World Cup 2026," the B.C. Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, told Narcity in an email.

The city of Vancouver has "one of the top stadiums in North America," they added.

In an interview with Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal on CHEK television today, Premier John Horgan discussed the tournament. He said that it is breaking news that B.C. officials are working on the FIFA bid for 2026.

Horgan specified that it is not a "done deal" right now, but the possibility is there.

He added that BC Place has been almost empty for two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and wants it to be put to use once again.

"We want to see that building used for the taxpayers, but also as a magnet for tourism," he said.

He added that it would be "good for soccer, good for Vancouver, good for B.C."

All of this is extremely exciting news for soccer fans throughout Canada.

According to the FIFA website, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. What cities and provinces though, are yet to be determined.

So, get yourself a jersey and get prepared because either way — there will be a FIFA World Cup hosted in Canada in 2026.

The upcoming years might be huge for sports in B.C. since discussions are also underway to host the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in 2030.

