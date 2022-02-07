Sections

Team Canada Skier Elena Gaskell 'Devastated' After Getting Injured The Day Before Her Event

"I will come back and be stronger and work harder. But right now that feels so far away."

Vancouver Staff Writer
@elena.gaskell | Instagram

Team Canada freestyle skier, Elena Gaskell, said that she is devastated after getting injured the day before the big air competition.

The athlete posted on her Instagram account, announcing that on her last training day she tore her ACL and meniscus, and has a bone bruise on her femur — forcing her to pull out from her first-ever Olympic event.

Gaskell is 20 years old, from Vernon, B.C, and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was her first time at the Olympics. She was set to compete in the big air competition on Monday.

On Sunday night though she posted on her Instagram story, telling her fans that she was not going to be able to compete.

@elena.gaskell | Instagram

"I'm absolutely heartbroken need some time to process this", said Gaskell in her Instagram post on Monday.

Before making it to Beijing with Team Canada Gaskell was a "double gold medallist in slopestyle and big air for Team B.C. at the 2015 Canada Winter Games in Prince George," said the Olympics website.

When she found out that she was going to be at the Olympics, she was thrilled and posted to Instagram.

"This has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember and can hardly believe it is coming true," she said in her post announcing her attendance.

She now is left unable to compete due to her injuries though.

"I am absolutely devastated. I do not feel okay at all. I feel like I have worked so hard to be here. I moved towns, to make sure I could train more and stay strong," she said in her most recent post.

Even after all of this she remains positive and keeps her head up for the future.

"I know this is going to be the hardest part and it will get better. I will come back and be stronger and work harder. But right now that feels so far away," she added.

She posted a photo of her injuries knee to her Instagram story on Monday, showing the swelling.

@elena.gaskell | Instagram

Gaskell is still scheduled to compete in slopestyle on February 12 and the halfpipe on February 16.

