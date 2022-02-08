Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
olympics 2022

Team Canada Skier Shows The Fall That 'Took It All Away' From Her At The Winter Olympics (VIDEO)​

"Every day I will try to cry less and smile more."

Vancouver Editor
Team Canada Skier Shows The Fall That 'Took It All Away' From Her At The Winter Olympics (VIDEO)​
@elena.gaskell | Instagram

Olympic freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has posted a video of the fall which forced her to pull out of Monday's big air competition due to a leg injury.

The Team Canada athlete showed the video on Instagram, which happened on the last day of training before her first-ever Olympics 2022 event.

Gaskell tore her ACL and meniscus and got a bone bruise on her femur from the fall during training.

The 21-year-old skier is from Vernon, B.C. and has made her home province proud even before the Olympics — with two gold medals for Team B.C. at the 2015 Canada Winter Games in Prince George, a gold medal in a big air World Cup in 2019.

The accomplished athlete was ready to take her career even further, before her injury.

The video Gaskell shared shows her going off of a ski jump and falling on her landing. She tumbles down the slope in the video, with snow flying.

Gaskell said in her post that the fall actually does not look that bad. In the video, you can't tell exactly how hurt she is at first.

Although it doesn't seem too bad, it definitely was.

"I trained as hard as I could to make sure this wouldn’t happen. It is unfair. I am unlucky," she said in the post.

After the fall she shared a photo of her swollen knee, which is clearly painful.

@elena.gaskell | Instagram

She ended her post on a positive note and said: "I will be strong and push through this. Everyday I will try to cry less and smile more. This is my reality and I am going to have to learn from it and deal with it. I am so grateful for my support team and everyone around me."

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

A Canadian Speed Skater Crashed Into A Wall & Her Reaction Is Heartbreaking (VIDEO)

Luckily she was still able to move on to the next round. 🇨🇦

CBC Sports | YouTube

That one's got to hurt! Team Canada Olympic speed skater Alyson Charles tripped and fell during the 500 metre short-track quarter-final on February 8. And, while the tumble didn’t prevent her from reaching the finals, it was a pretty stressful watch.

In the race, Charles was skating with fellow Canadians Kim Boutin and Florence Brunelle, as well as Arianna Valcepina from Italy and Chinese skater Fan Kexin.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

The 2022 Olympic Mascot Is A Panda Named Bing Dwen Dwen & Here's What He Gets Up To

His bestie Shuey Rhon Rhon is also super adorable.

@beijing2022 | Instagram, erinmielzynski | Instagram

There's a new star at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. No, it's not an athlete or celebrity — it's Bing Dwen Dwen, the official mascot for the Winter Games.

Bing Dwen Dwen is a friendly-looking panda who can sometimes be seen with his bestie Shuey Rhon Rhon, the official mascot for the Paralympic Games who is "a Chinese lantern child," according to the Olympics.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Kamila Valieva Is The First Skater Ever To Land A 'Quad' At The Olympics & She's Only 15

What did you accomplish at 15? ⛸🥇

CBC, @kamilavalieva26 | Instagram

The Olympics just witnessed a Tonya Harding moment, but instead of a triple axel, a Russian figure skater just pulled off a quadruple jump.

Russian Kamila Valieva, 15, won a gold medal for her team by executing one of the most challenging jumps in the sport, the quadruple, not once but twice in her routine. And she did it as one of the youngest athletes at the Games.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

China's Olympic Hockey Team Is Confusing Everyone With All Its Canadian & US Players

Team China looks a lot like Team North America on paper. 👀

@zyuen_93 | Instagram, @chener8 | Instagram

China has formed its first Olympic men's hockey team for this year's Winter Games.

... Sort of.

Keep Reading Show less