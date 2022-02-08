Team Canada Skier Shows The Fall That 'Took It All Away' From Her At The Winter Olympics (VIDEO)
"Every day I will try to cry less and smile more."
Olympic freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has posted a video of the fall which forced her to pull out of Monday's big air competition due to a leg injury.
The Team Canada athlete showed the video on Instagram, which happened on the last day of training before her first-ever Olympics 2022 event.
Gaskell tore her ACL and meniscus and got a bone bruise on her femur from the fall during training.
The 21-year-old skier is from Vernon, B.C. and has made her home province proud even before the Olympics — with two gold medals for Team B.C. at the 2015 Canada Winter Games in Prince George, a gold medal in a big air World Cup in 2019.
The accomplished athlete was ready to take her career even further, before her injury.
The video Gaskell shared shows her going off of a ski jump and falling on her landing. She tumbles down the slope in the video, with snow flying.
Gaskell said in her post that the fall actually does not look that bad. In the video, you can't tell exactly how hurt she is at first.
Although it doesn't seem too bad, it definitely was.
"I trained as hard as I could to make sure this wouldn’t happen. It is unfair. I am unlucky," she said in the post.
After the fall she shared a photo of her swollen knee, which is clearly painful.
She ended her post on a positive note and said: "I will be strong and push through this. Everyday I will try to cry less and smile more. This is my reality and I am going to have to learn from it and deal with it. I am so grateful for my support team and everyone around me."