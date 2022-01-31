How To Watch The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics In Canada With Or Without Cable
No subscriptions necessary! 🇨🇦
The 2022 Beijing Olympic games are right around the corner and there are plenty of ways to tune into the action, whether you have cable or not. We’ve put together this rundown of how to watch the Winter Olympics in Canada so you don’t miss a single second of the glory!
In an exclusive statement to Narcity, the CBC confirmed that their coverage of the games “will be as comprehensive as any other Olympic Games, with more than 2400 hours of live content.”
For those who have cable, the opening ceremony starts February 4 at 6:30 a.m. ET on CBC, CBC News Network, TSN and Sportsnet.
After that, coverage will be 23 hours a day on CBC TV with daily primetime, overnight and other broadcasts bringing you everything you need to know about what’s going on at the games.
TSN and Sportsnet will be providing daily live game reports as well.
If you don’t have cable, you’re still in luck. CBC will be providing 24-hour free streaming online, with up to 13 simultaneous live event options.
To access these, all you need is to do is go to the CBC's Beijing 2022 website, or download the CBC Gem or CBC Sports apps on your device or TV.
If you’re planning on checking out the online coverage, don’t worry about putting money down.
None of the online streaming services require a subscription, so you’ll be able to be up to date on all things Team Canada for free.
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games begin this Friday, February 4, and will run until February 20, 2022.