Canada Is Among The Top 5 Most Successful Countries At The Winter Olympics This Century
We didn't beat out the U.S. though. 🥇
When it comes to Canada at the Winter Olympics, it turns out that our athletes have done pretty well over the years and our country is ranked among the top five most successful nations in the world at the Games.
A new study from SportsPub has analyzed the Winter Olympics medal tables from the past 20 years and revealed which countries have reigned supreme at the Games throughout this century.
Taking first place as the most successful country at the Winter Olympics during the 21st century is Germany. The country's athletes have taken home the most gold medals since 2002.
They have won 55 gold medals, 57 silver medals and 33 bronze medals.
Following Germany is the U.S., coming in second place with the highest total medal count of any country. American athletes have won 46 gold, 54 silver and 47 bronze medals at Winter Olympics this century.
Norway is the third most successful in terms of overall medal count and the best when it comes to medals per capita with a total of 49 gold medals, 40 silver medals and 43 bronze medals.
After that, Canada comes in fourth place with 49 gold, 38 silver and 34 bronze medals since 2002.
Canada topped the medal table for the first time in Winter Olympics history at the Vancouver Games in 2010 which was followed by consecutive third-place finishes at Sochi in 2014 and PyeongChang in 2018.
Russia closes out the top five most successful countries at the Winter Olympics with 29 gold, 30 silver and 37 bronze medals this century.
Canadian Olympic athletes have been arriving in Beijing for the 2022 Games recently and showing off their outfits and rooms on social media.
Other athletes are posting about the beds not being cardboard this time like they were during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.