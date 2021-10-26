The New Team Canada Olympic Outfits Are Out & They Could Not Be Any Puffier (PHOTOS)
Lululemon really took puffy jackets and went all-in with them!
Ahead of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, the official Team Canada Olympic and Paralympic outfits designed by Lululemon were revealed and the 'fits take puffy jackets to a whole new level.
For the opening ceremony, athletes will wear a red down jacket layered on top of a red parka. There are even straps on the inside of the jacket so it can be worn like a backpack.
The parka, which will be worn over a half-zip shirt, has sleeves that can zip off to make it a vest and a removable bottom section that can be turned into a travel pillow or scarf. There are two pants to choose from, high-rise tights or joggers.
The look is finished with a quilted trapper hat and a quilted scarf because Canadians need their layers during the winter, right?
For the closing ceremony, similar outfits will be worn by Team Canada athletes but the clothing will be white instead of red.
Lululemon also designed outfits for podium finishes and media appearances along with other accessories that can be added to the various 'fits, including a reversible toque and quilted mittens on a string.
When the outfits for the Olympics in Tokyo were revealed, people had a lot to say on Twitter about the jean jackets that athletes were set to wear for the closing ceremony, including someone who called for the Olympics to be cancelled because of them!