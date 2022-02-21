Olympian Remi Lindholm Got A Frozen Penis During His Long-Distance Ski Race & Just Ouch
Now that's got to hurt! Winter Olympian Remi Lindholm apparently got a "frozen penis" during Saturday's long-distance cross country ski race and he described the pain as "unbearable."
Many of us have felt the nip of Jack Frost on the tip of our noses, but Finland's Remi Lindholm is one of the few people out there who has felt that nip on the tip of something very different.
Lindholm, who finished 28th overall, reportedly told Finnish media that, “It was one of the worst competitions I've been in. It was just about battling through.”
"When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable," the Olympian added, per Sky News.
As soon as he crossed the finish line after just under 1 hour and 16 minutes traversing the route, he applied a heat pad in an attempt to thaw out his chilly willy.
Because of the thin body suits that cross-country skiers wear, it's not uncommon for races to be cold and it seems a frozen, ahem, ski pole, is an unpleasant consequence of the sport.
And while it was confirmed that almost all of the snow at the Beijing Winter Olympics is artificial, the frigid temperatures are still very much real.
Reports suggest the wind during the event made it feel like -32 degrees, with the conditions even prompting event organizers to take it from a 50 km race to a 30 km one. The start of the race was also delayed for an hour due to frostbite concerns.
The race was eventually won by Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) athlete Alexander Bolshunov.
To make matters worse for Lindholm, this isn't even the first time he's have to experience a frosted nether region. In a race last year, the cross-country skier had to contend with his frozen genitals in his home of Finland. Ouch.
