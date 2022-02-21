Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
olympics 2022

Olympian Remi Lindholm Got A Frozen Penis During His Long-Distance Ski Race & Just Ouch

He says the pain was "unbearable." 🧊

Trending Staff Writer
Olympian Remi Lindholm Got A Frozen Penis During His Long-Distance Ski Race & Just Ouch
@remilindholm | Instagram

Now that's got to hurt! Winter Olympian Remi Lindholm apparently got a "frozen penis" during Saturday's long-distance cross country ski race and he described the pain as "unbearable."

Many of us have felt the nip of Jack Frost on the tip of our noses, but Finland's Remi Lindholm is one of the few people out there who has felt that nip on the tip of something very different.

Lindholm, who finished 28th overall, reportedly told Finnish media that, “It was one of the worst competitions I've been in. It was just about battling through.”

"When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable," the Olympian added, per Sky News.

As soon as he crossed the finish line after just under 1 hour and 16 minutes traversing the route, he applied a heat pad in an attempt to thaw out his chilly willy.

Because of the thin body suits that cross-country skiers wear, it's not uncommon for races to be cold and it seems a frozen, ahem, ski pole, is an unpleasant consequence of the sport.

And while it was confirmed that almost all of the snow at the Beijing Winter Olympics is artificial, the frigid temperatures are still very much real.

Reports suggest the wind during the event made it feel like -32 degrees, with the conditions even prompting event organizers to take it from a 50 km race to a 30 km one. The start of the race was also delayed for an hour due to frostbite concerns.

The race was eventually won by Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) athlete Alexander Bolshunov.

To make matters worse for Lindholm, this isn't even the first time he's have to experience a frosted nether region. In a race last year, the cross-country skier had to contend with his frozen genitals in his home of Finland. Ouch.

Our recommendation? Maybe wear a second pair of underwear for your next race, Remi!

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

Dwayne Johnson Was Confused By 'The Rock' In Curling So A US Olympian Invited Him To Try It

Matt Hamilton wants to throw rocks with The Rock 🥌

@therock | Instagram, @hamscurl | Instagram

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a bit confused about how curling works at the Olympics, but Team USA is ready to step in and give him a few pointers.

NBC's official Olympics account posted a photo of Olympian Matt Hamilton holding a curling rock with "The Rock" photoshopped onto it Wednesday, and they even had a few laughs by tagging Johnson on Twitter.

Keep ReadingShow less
olympics 2022

Russian Olympian Kamila Valieva Had A Disastrous Final Skate & She Left The Ice In Tears

All eyes were on the teenager amid a doping scandal.

CBC

There'll be no need to cancel any more medal ceremonies at the Olympics because Russian teenager Kamila Valieva won't be involved.

The 15-year-old struggled under the spotlight of a doping scandal in her last event of the Games, taking a few hard tumbles during her routine and ultimately finishing in fourth place.

Keep ReadingShow less
olympics 2022

This Superstar US Skier Feels 'Like A Joke' & She Keeps Crashing At The Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin is having a hard time with the expectations.

CBC Sports, @mikaelashiffrin | Instagram

U.S. Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin was expected to win a bunch of gold medals in Beijing.

But things haven't gone her way, and now the hard-luck athlete is calling herself a "joke" after five failed ski runs at the Games.

Keep ReadingShow less
olympics 2022

The U.S. Women's Hockey Team Sounded Pretty Bitter After Losing Olympic Gold To Canada

"I won't forget this, probably, forever." 🇺🇸🇨🇦🏒

@hilaryknight | Instagram, @jill.saulnier | Instagram

Team Canada reclaimed Olympic hockey gold in the women's tournament on Thursday, and boy were the Americans upset about it.

It was a close game, but Canada managed to hand their rivals a heartbreaking 3-2 loss, leaving Team USA with a silver medal and a bitter feeling in Beijing.

Keep ReadingShow less