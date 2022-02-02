Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

The 2030 Winter Olympics Could Be Hosted In BC & People Are Very Excited By It

Which mascot would you bring back?

Vancouver Staff Writer
The 2030 Winter Olympics Could Be Hosted In BC & People Are Very Excited By It
Ivansabo | Dreamstime, Leo Bruce Hempell | Dreamstime

People are sharing how they feel about the 2030 Winter Olympics possibly coming back to B.C. and they can't wait. The last time B.C. held the Olympics was in 2010, and people are super ready for another round.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and Candian Paralympic Committee recently signed an agreement with four First Nations — Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) — Whistler and Vancouver, to explore the possibility of the 2030 Winter Olympics being held in B.C.

This means that the province is one step closer to hosting again!

Clearly people are excited just by the idea of it. A Reddit thread started, where people shared how they felt about the exciting games coming.

"How do you feel about the prospect of the Olympics coming to Vancouver and Whistler again?," said one Reddit user.

This kickstarted over 463 comments with opinions about the province hosting the Winter Olympics. Overall, people in B.C. seem pretty pumped about it.

Busy streets are definitely a concern though when it comes to so many people visiting Vancouver to celebrate.


from vancouver

Many Reddit users started a debate about their favourite mascots and which ones should be brought back.


from vancouver

Quatchi seemed to have the most votes, with Mukumuk in second place.


from vancouver

We can't forget about Miga!

from vancouver

Or maybe we don't even have to pick just one to bring back.

from vancouver

Whistler, of course, was the main location for the games in 2010. It's a bit of a drive from Vancouver though, so transportation can be tricky. People want to go and see the competition, and cheer on their country!

from vancouver

Other people recalled some fond memories.

from vancouver

An unforgettable experience.

from vancouver

It's also amazing that the 2030 games in B.C. would be the first-ever Indigenous-led bid for an Olympic Games.

from vancouver

People were really reminiscing on the magical moments the last Olympics brought.

from vancouver

One person referred to it as their favourite Olympics of their life.

from vancouver

Fingers crossed this happens!

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

The 2030 Winter Olympics & Paralympics Is Another Step Closer To Being Hosted In BC

It would be the first Indigenous-led bid for an Olympic Games.

Chi Wai Li | Dreamstime

The 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics is one step closer to being held in B.C., and it would make Olympic Games history as the first Indigenous-led bid.

The possibility is now officially being explored by the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC).

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Canada Is Among The Top 5 Most Successful Countries At The Winter Olympics This Century

We didn't beat out the U.S. though. 🥇

@justinedufourlapointe | Instagram, @k.campbell35 | Instagram

When it comes to Canada at the Winter Olympics, it turns out that our athletes have done pretty well over the years and our country is ranked among the top five most successful nations in the world at the Games.

A new study from SportsPub has analyzed the Winter Olympics medal tables from the past 20 years and revealed which countries have reigned supreme at the Games throughout this century.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Team USA Athletes Are 'Loving' Their Olympic Skims Outfits & They're Showing Off On TikTok

Kim Kardashian is already a winner at the Olympics!

@maddie_mastro | TikTok, @tessamaud_ | TikTok

The Winter Olympics are days away, and Team USA athletes are already getting their hands on the official uniforms — and underwear — that they'll be wearing at the Games.

U.S. snowboarders Tessa Maud and Maddie Mastro recently showcased their new outfits on on TikTok, where they're seen trying on their new Skims for Team USA collab gear.

Keep Reading Show less
2022 olympics

China Is Accusing The US Of 'Sabotaging' The Olympics By Telling Athletes To Be Terrible

The Winter Games haven't even begun!

@olympics | Instagram

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games are set to begin on Friday, but the political games are already underway between China and the U.S.

China's foreign ministry has accused the U.S. of planning to disrupt the Beijing Olympics by paying athletes to underperform during the Games, just so the U.S. can supposedly criticize China and make the country look bad.

Keep Reading Show less