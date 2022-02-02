The 2030 Winter Olympics Could Be Hosted In BC & People Are Very Excited By It
Which mascot would you bring back?
People are sharing how they feel about the 2030 Winter Olympics possibly coming back to B.C. and they can't wait. The last time B.C. held the Olympics was in 2010, and people are super ready for another round.
The Canadian Olympic Committee and Candian Paralympic Committee recently signed an agreement with four First Nations — Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) — Whistler and Vancouver, to explore the possibility of the 2030 Winter Olympics being held in B.C.
This means that the province is one step closer to hosting again!
Clearly people are excited just by the idea of it. A Reddit thread started, where people shared how they felt about the exciting games coming.
"How do you feel about the prospect of the Olympics coming to Vancouver and Whistler again?," said one Reddit user.
This kickstarted over 463 comments with opinions about the province hosting the Winter Olympics. Overall, people in B.C. seem pretty pumped about it.
Busy streets are definitely a concern though when it comes to so many people visiting Vancouver to celebrate.
Many Reddit users started a debate about their favourite mascots and which ones should be brought back.
Quatchi seemed to have the most votes, with Mukumuk in second place.
We can't forget about Miga!
Or maybe we don't even have to pick just one to bring back.
Whistler, of course, was the main location for the games in 2010. It's a bit of a drive from Vancouver though, so transportation can be tricky. People want to go and see the competition, and cheer on their country!
Other people recalled some fond memories.
An unforgettable experience.
It's also amazing that the 2030 games in B.C. would be the first-ever Indigenous-led bid for an Olympic Games.
People were really reminiscing on the magical moments the last Olympics brought.
One person referred to it as their favourite Olympics of their life.
Fingers crossed this happens!