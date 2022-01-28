Vancouver Neighbourhoods Were Given Personality Traits & Some Are Getting Roasted
Vancouver, B.C. neighbourhoods were handed some personality traits, and a lot of them are super on point.
People were sharing what they thought each neighbourhood would be doing at a party if they were people, and it is hilarious.
It's all happening on a Vancouver Reddit thread, which started when one user said, "Let’s pretend every neighbourhood in Vancouver is a person at a huge house party. What is each 'person' doing?"
There were a bunch of responses right away, and people are not holding back from sharing their honest opinions.
Vancouver has many neighbourhoods, all with their distinct vibes, and there's no denying some are the cool kids at the party.
Depending on how much your part of the city gets ripped apart in this thread, you might want to consider a relocation.
Some neighbourhoods apparently have the personality of that one neighbour, who we all have had before.
If you've ever taken a drive through Kitsilano, you may have noticed everyone is decked out in Lululemon.
People were roasting Kits hard.
The outdoorsy vibe is strong in North Vancouver, there's no denying it.
Hiking with a hangover? No thank you.
I mean, I hope the party is in West Van — have you seen the houses there?
The most expensive parts of the city were made obvious.
The Kits ones might be the funniest because they really are so true.
Full of vintage shops and record stores, Mount Pleasant is basically as hipster as it gets.
Some people have got to get that Insta pic!
There's more than one influencer at the party in Vancouver though, of course.
There's always that one friend who lives so out of the way.
We all know this guy.
There's always the one designated driver too — but hey, we need them!
The image this paints is way too funny.
The moment when someone tried to take over the aux cord is terrifying.
Overall, there are some super funny personality traits that fit these neighbourhoods exactly — and maybe even the people in them!