These Are The 'Most Family-Friendly' Vancouver Neighbourhoods & What It Costs To Live In Each
Can you guess what neighbourhood came in first place?
The best place to live in Vancouver is a highly debated topic, that just got a little bit simpler for some thanks to a ranking of the best neighbourhoods in Vancouver for families.
These aren't exactly the cheapest areas in the city, but the ranking did lay out what it'll cost you to live in some of the most family-friendly spots.
The list of Vancouver neighbourhoods was put together by liv.rent, which looked at transportation options, schools in the areas and rent prices.
Dunbar-Southlands
First on the list of eight different neighbourhoods was Dunbar-Southlands, a beautiful area that the liv.rent ranking described as "a lush oasis."
If you're a family that wants to be surrounded by nature, settled in a home on a street that's lined with trees — this is for you.
Even better? This little oasis is cheaper than the average rent in the city as a whole.
Liv.rent said that the average rent (as of May 202) in this area is $2,025 for an unfurnished one-bedroom. If you're a bigger family that needs more space, three-bedroom units are going for around $3,900.
West Point Grey
West Point Grey is apparently also a go-to for families. This pricier neighbourhood is near stunning beaches and parks, and liv.rent said it's home to some of "Vancouver's elite."
To live in the fancy neighbourhood you're looking at $2,250 for an unfurnished one-bedroom unit. If you want a three-bedroom unit you should expect to dish out around $5,306, according to liv.rent.
Mount Pleasant
The name is cute, and the neighbourhood is even cuter. This is for families who really want to have that "city feel" where they live, and be close to a bunch of cute restaurants and shops.
You'll find schools and residential areas right alongside the hustle and bustle of the area — making it the best of both worlds.
Unfurnished one-bedrooms are around $2,203 to rent, and three-bedrooms are going for $5,426.
Riley Park-Little Mountain
This neighbourhood also has that city feel thanks to its access to shops and being close to Mount Pleasant. Liv.rent pointed out that Queen Elizabeth Park is also in this area, which has a breathtaking garden to stroll through when you need some nature.
Renting a one-bedroom here costs an average of $2,360, liv.rent said, and a three-bedroom is about $4,700.
Kensington-Cedar Cottage
Liv.rent said that this area is "one of the most diverse areas of the city and one of the best neighbourhoods for families in Vancouver."
High praise, and it deserves it. Families can live it up here, with restaurant galore, parks, and good schools.
Plus, it's a bit cheaper than other areas, with unfurnished one-bedrooms going for an average of $1,950 and three-bedrooms for about $3,600.
West End
It's location, location, location when it comes to this spot. If you want to walk to work downtown, hop on transit, or go out for drinks — this area makes it easier.
It's classic Vancouver vibes in this neighbourhood, with the beach and city at your doorstep.
One-bedrooms are around $2,289 a month, and three-bedrooms are $4,210.
Shaughnessy
Shaughnessy is more of a residential vibe, with lots of heritage houses to choose from.
Liv.rent said that "Shaughnessy aren't as high as one would expect given the neighbourhood's exclusive reputation."
One-bedrooms are about $2,091, and three-bedroom are around $5,000 to rent.
Renfrew-Collingwood
This is another more residential area, great for families who love nature surrounding them. Weekends living here can be spent heading to the park for a picnic!
Liv.rent said that their monthly rent reports for Collingwood and Renfrew separately vary. While Renfrew one-bedroom units rent for around $1,640 a month, those in Collingwood are around $1,919.